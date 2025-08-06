WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
August 05, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 04-Aug-25 01-Aug-25 31-Jul-25 30-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102257 0.102518 0.102619 0.102313
Euro 0.848775 0.842963 0.844779 0.846723
Japanese yen 0.00497166 0.004906 0.004942 0.004956
U.K. pound 0.976036 0.973244 0.976264 0.981661
U.S. dollar 0.733917 0.739182 0.738056 0.734556
Algerian dinar 0.00563286 0.005645 0.005645 0.005639
Australian dollar 0.475664 0.477448 0.478269
Botswana pula 0.0543099 0.05433 0.05469 0.054651
Brazilian real 0.13318 0.13176 0.131105
Brunei dollar 0.569988 0.569697 0.570059 0.571106
Canadian dollar 0.533123 0.531863
Chilean peso 0.000758586 0.000757 0.000755 0.000757
Czech koruna 0.0345308 0.034275 0.034379 0.034441
Danish krone 0.113734 0.113202 0.113475
Indian rupee 0.00838745 0.008462 0.00843 0.008417
Israeli New Shekel 0.215604 0.216515 0.217844 0.218228
Korean won 0.000524489 0.000532 0.000534 0.000528
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40156
Malaysian ringgit 0.173278 0.172807 0.173497 0.173449
Mauritian rupee 0.0158394 0.015749 0.015675 0.015788
Mexican peso 0.0388762 0.039266 0.03908
New Zealand dollar 0.434552 0.434491 0.435933 0.438236
Norwegian krone 0.0714789 0.071749 0.071881
Omani rial 1.90876 1.91952 1.91042
Peruvian sol
Philippine peso 0.0125688 0.012879 0.012822
Polish zloty 0.198479 0.196926 0.198099 0.198631
Qatari riyal 0.201626 0.202763 0.201801
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195711 0.196815 0.195882
Singapore dollar 0.569988 0.569697 0.570059 0.571106
Swedish krona 0.0759021 0.075714 0.075984
Swiss franc 0.908313 0.907706 0.91136
Thai baht 0.0225994 0.022544 0.022576 0.022653
Trinidadian dollar 0.109018 0.109423 0.109138
U.A.E. dirham 0.199841 0.200968 0.200015
Uruguayan peso 0.0182962 0.018361 0.01829
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments