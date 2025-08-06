WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== August 05, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 04-Aug-25 01-Aug-25 31-Jul-25 30-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102257 0.102518 0.102619 0.102313 Euro 0.848775 0.842963 0.844779 0.846723 Japanese yen 0.00497166 0.004906 0.004942 0.004956 U.K. pound 0.976036 0.973244 0.976264 0.981661 U.S. dollar 0.733917 0.739182 0.738056 0.734556 Algerian dinar 0.00563286 0.005645 0.005645 0.005639 Australian dollar 0.475664 0.477448 0.478269 Botswana pula 0.0543099 0.05433 0.05469 0.054651 Brazilian real 0.13318 0.13176 0.131105 Brunei dollar 0.569988 0.569697 0.570059 0.571106 Canadian dollar 0.533123 0.531863 Chilean peso 0.000758586 0.000757 0.000755 0.000757 Czech koruna 0.0345308 0.034275 0.034379 0.034441 Danish krone 0.113734 0.113202 0.113475 Indian rupee 0.00838745 0.008462 0.00843 0.008417 Israeli New Shekel 0.215604 0.216515 0.217844 0.218228 Korean won 0.000524489 0.000532 0.000534 0.000528 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40156 Malaysian ringgit 0.173278 0.172807 0.173497 0.173449 Mauritian rupee 0.0158394 0.015749 0.015675 0.015788 Mexican peso 0.0388762 0.039266 0.03908 New Zealand dollar 0.434552 0.434491 0.435933 0.438236 Norwegian krone 0.0714789 0.071749 0.071881 Omani rial 1.90876 1.91952 1.91042 Peruvian sol Philippine peso 0.0125688 0.012879 0.012822 Polish zloty 0.198479 0.196926 0.198099 0.198631 Qatari riyal 0.201626 0.202763 0.201801 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195711 0.196815 0.195882 Singapore dollar 0.569988 0.569697 0.570059 0.571106 Swedish krona 0.0759021 0.075714 0.075984 Swiss franc 0.908313 0.907706 0.91136 Thai baht 0.0225994 0.022544 0.022576 0.022653 Trinidadian dollar 0.109018 0.109423 0.109138 U.A.E. dirham 0.199841 0.200968 0.200015 Uruguayan peso 0.0182962 0.018361 0.01829 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025