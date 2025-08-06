KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 05, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Pacific Steel Coil NYK PAK August 4th, 2025
Nexus
MW-2 Tan Rice/ Ever Green August 3rd, 2025
Binh-259 Cement
MW-4 DSI Phoenix Coal Ocean World August 4th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Maria Topic Coal Trade to
Shorre August 2nd, 2025
PIBT MTR Coal Trade to
Chessmaster Shorre August 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Searay Palm oil Alpine August 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Evridiki Fuel oil Alpine August 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Stanley Chemicals GSA August 4th, 2025
Park
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Tanja Container M Island August 5th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Pacific Nexus Steel Coil NYK PAK August 5th, 2025
Maria Topic Coal Trade to Shorre -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Vittoria Container MSC PAK August 5th, 2025
Parea Soya Ocean Service -do-
Bean Seed
Nepta LPG M International -do-
Al Dhafra Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths
Sea Bird Coal International Ship -do-
Albion Bay Coal Ocean World -do-
Pacific Merit Coal Trade To Shore -do-
Twin Delight Coal Ocean World -do-
Blue Bird Mogas Trans Marine -do-
Voula Gasoline Alpine -do-
Bolan Gas oil GAC -do-
PVT Solana Palm oil Alpine -do-
DS Rosa Chemicals GSA -do-
CNC Dream Chemicals Alpine -do-
Mega Vittoria Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Valence Container GAC August 5th, 2025
Hansa Africa Container GAC August 6th, 2025
=============================================================================
