Markets Print 2025-08-06

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 05, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Pacific        Steel Coil     NYK PAK      August 4th, 2025
                  Nexus
MW-2              Tan            Rice/          Ever Green   August 3rd, 2025
                  Binh-259       Cement
MW-4              DSI Phoenix    Coal           Ocean World  August 4th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Maria Topic    Coal           Trade to
                                                Shorre       August 2nd, 2025
PIBT              MTR            Coal           Trade to
                  Chessmaster                   Shorre       August 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Searay         Palm oil       Alpine       August 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Evridiki       Fuel oil       Alpine       August 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Stanley        Chemicals      GSA          August 4th, 2025
                  Park
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Tanja             Container      M Island                    August 5th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Pacific Nexus     Steel Coil     NYK PAK                     August 5th, 2025
Maria Topic       Coal           Trade to Shorre                         -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Vittoria      Container      MSC PAK                     August 5th, 2025
Parea             Soya           Ocean Service                           -do-
                  Bean Seed
Nepta             LPG            M International                         -do-
Al Dhafra         Coal           Ocean World               Waiting for Berths
Sea Bird          Coal           International Ship                      -do-
Albion Bay        Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Pacific Merit     Coal           Trade To Shore                          -do-
Twin Delight      Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Blue Bird         Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
Voula             Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
Bolan             Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
PVT Solana        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
DS Rosa           Chemicals      GSA                                     -do-
CNC Dream         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Mega Vittoria     Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Valence           Container      GAC                         August 5th, 2025
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                         August 6th, 2025
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

