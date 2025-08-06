Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 05, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Pacific Steel Coil NYK PAK August 4th, 2025 Nexus MW-2 Tan Rice/ Ever Green August 3rd, 2025 Binh-259 Cement MW-4 DSI Phoenix Coal Ocean World August 4th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Maria Topic Coal Trade to Shorre August 2nd, 2025 PIBT MTR Coal Trade to Chessmaster Shorre August 3rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Searay Palm oil Alpine August 3rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Evridiki Fuel oil Alpine August 3rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Stanley Chemicals GSA August 4th, 2025 Park ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Tanja Container M Island August 5th, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Pacific Nexus Steel Coil NYK PAK August 5th, 2025 Maria Topic Coal Trade to Shorre -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Vittoria Container MSC PAK August 5th, 2025 Parea Soya Ocean Service -do- Bean Seed Nepta LPG M International -do- Al Dhafra Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths Sea Bird Coal International Ship -do- Albion Bay Coal Ocean World -do- Pacific Merit Coal Trade To Shore -do- Twin Delight Coal Ocean World -do- Blue Bird Mogas Trans Marine -do- Voula Gasoline Alpine -do- Bolan Gas oil GAC -do- PVT Solana Palm oil Alpine -do- DS Rosa Chemicals GSA -do- CNC Dream Chemicals Alpine -do- Mega Vittoria Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Valence Container GAC August 5th, 2025 Hansa Africa Container GAC August 6th, 2025 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025