KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 04, 2025)

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Swan Disc.Crude Pakistan Nation 03-08-2025 Lake Oil Ship OP-3 Polyaigos (H.S.F.O.) Alpine Marine 02-08-2025 Services B-2 Asian Disc Eastwind Shipping Lilac Chemical Company 03-08-2025 B-10/B-11 Pocific Disc General Seahawks Asia 03-08-2025 Ginkgo Cargo Global B-11/B-12 AslL Load Ocean 30-07-2025 xora Clinkers Service B-14/B-15 Zhe Hai 525 Disc General Seahawks Asia 31-07-2025 Cargo Global B-16/B-17 Asparukh Disc WmaShipcare 26-07-2025 (Dap) Sevices Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load N.S Shipping 16-06-2025 Rice Line Nmb-1 Al Hilal 1 Load Latif Trading 13-11-2024 Rice Company Nmb-1 Emran Load Noor 31-07-2025 Rice Sons ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Cosco New Dis./Load Cosco Shipping 02-08-2025 York Containers Line Pak ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 One Dis./Load Ocean Network 03-08-2025 Readiness Containers Express Pak Sapt-3 Msc Dis./Load Msc Agency 03-08-2025 Vittoria Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cosco New 04-08-2025 Dis./Load Cosco Shipping York Containers Line Pak Msc Vittoria 04-08-2025 Dis./Load Msc Agency Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= X-Press Salween 04-08-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Sip Agency Pak GslGrania 04-08-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Oocl Dalian 04-08-2025 D/L Container OOCL PAKISTAN Sana 04-08-2025 L/2000 Rice - Dato Lucky 04-08-2025 D/18500 General Seahawks Cargo Bow Fagus 05-08-2025 D/4700 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Hua Ohuang 66 05-08-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Cosco New York 05-08-2025 D/L Container Cam Cgm Pak Hmm Sky 05-08-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Spectrum N 05-08-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lioyd Pak Charlotte 05-08-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Schulte Express Jasmin 05-08-2025 L/3500 Rice - Alineat 05-08-2025 D/864 General Cargo Shipping & Cargo Logistics ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kmtc Colombo 04-08-2025 Container Ship - Dias Well 04-08-2025 Barite Lumps - Elm Galaxy 04-08-2025 Tanker - Tanja 04-08-2025 Container Ship - Fratzis Star 04-08-2025 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Tan Binh-259 Rice/Cement Ever Green MW-4 Abilene Coal GAC July 30th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Maria Coal Trade to August Topic Shorre 2nd, 2025 PIBT MTR Coal Trade to August Chessmaster Shorre 3rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Searay Palm oil Alpine August 3rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Evridiki Fuel oil Alpine August 3rd, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= X-Press Salween Container X-Press Feeder August 4th, 2025 Kumasi Container MSC PAK -do- Victoria Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Marangas Efessos LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Abilene Coal GAC August 4th, 2025 ============================================================================= Outer Anchorage ============================================================================= Tanja Container M Island August 4th, 2025 PacificNexus Steel Coil NYK PAK -do- Stanley Park Chemicals GSA -do- DSI Phoenix Coal Ocean World -do- Al Dhafra Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths Sea Bird Coal International Ship -do- Albion Bay Coal Ocean World -do- Pacific Merit Coal Trade To Shore -do- Twin Delight Coal Ocean World -do- Blue Bird Mogas Trans Marine -do- Voula Gasoline Alpine -do- Bolan Gas oil GAC -do- PVT Solana Palm oil Alpine -do- DS Rosa Chemicals GSA -do- CNC Dream Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Valence Container GAC August 5th, 2025 MSC Vittoria Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

