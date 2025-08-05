BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Aug 05, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-05

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 04, 2025) 

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Swan           Disc.Crude     Pakistan Nation    03-08-2025
                  Lake           Oil            Ship
OP-3              Polyaigos      (H.S.F.O.)     Alpine Marine      02-08-2025
                                                Services
B-2               Asian          Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                  Lilac          Chemical       Company            03-08-2025
B-10/B-11         Pocific        Disc General   Seahawks Asia      03-08-2025
                  Ginkgo         Cargo           Global
B-11/B-12         AslL           Load           Ocean              30-07-2025
                  xora           Clinkers       Service
B-14/B-15         Zhe Hai 525    Disc General   Seahawks Asia      31-07-2025
                                 Cargo          Global
B-16/B-17         Asparukh       Disc           WmaShipcare        26-07-2025
                                 (Dap)          Sevices
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load           N.S Shipping       16-06-2025
                                 Rice            Line
Nmb-1             Al Hilal 1     Load           Latif Trading      13-11-2024
                                 Rice           Company
Nmb-1             Emran          Load           Noor               31-07-2025
                                 Rice           Sons
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Cosco New      Dis./Load      Cosco Shipping     02-08-2025
                  York           Containers     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            One            Dis./Load      Ocean Network      03-08-2025
                  Readiness      Containers     Express Pak
Sapt-3            Msc            Dis./Load      Msc Agency         03-08-2025
                  Vittoria       Containers      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco New         04-08-2025     Dis./Load                     Cosco Shipping
York                             Containers                          Line Pak
Msc Vittoria      04-08-2025     Dis./Load                         Msc Agency
                                  Containers                         Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
X-Press Salween   04-08-2025     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
                                                               Sip Agency Pak
GslGrania         04-08-2025     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
Oocl Dalian       04-08-2025     D/L Container                  OOCL PAKISTAN
Sana              04-08-2025     L/2000 Rice                                -
Dato Lucky        04-08-2025     D/18500 General                     Seahawks
                                  Cargo
Bow Fagus         05-08-2025     D/4700 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Hua Ohuang 66     05-08-2025     D/L Container               Cma Cgm Pakistan
Cosco New York    05-08-2025     D/L Container                    Cam Cgm Pak
Hmm Sky           05-08-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Spectrum N        05-08-2025     D/L Container                Hapag Lioyd Pak
Charlotte         05-08-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Schulte                                                               Express
Jasmin            05-08-2025     L/3500 Rice                                -
Alineat           05-08-2025     D/864 General               Cargo Shipping &
                                 Cargo                              Logistics
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kmtc Colombo      04-08-2025     Container Ship                             -
Dias Well         04-08-2025     Barite Lumps                               -
Elm Galaxy        04-08-2025     Tanker                                     -
Tanja             04-08-2025     Container Ship                             -
Fratzis Star      04-08-2025     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE 
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Tan Binh-259   Rice/Cement    Ever Green
MW-4              Abilene        Coal           GAC           July 30th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Maria          Coal           Trade to               August
                  Topic                         Shorre              2nd, 2025
PIBT              MTR            Coal           Trade to               August
                  Chessmaster                   Shorre              3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Searay         Palm oil       Alpine       August 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Evridiki       Fuel oil       Alpine       August 3rd, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
X-Press Salween   Container      X-Press Feeder              August 4th, 2025
Kumasi            Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Victoria Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Marangas Efessos  LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Abilene           Coal           GAC                         August 4th, 2025
=============================================================================
Outer Anchorage
=============================================================================
Tanja             Container      M Island                    August 4th, 2025
PacificNexus      Steel Coil     NYK PAK                                 -do-
Stanley Park      Chemicals      GSA                                     -do-
DSI Phoenix       Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Al Dhafra         Coal           Ocean World               Waiting for Berths
Sea Bird          Coal           International Ship                      -do-
Albion Bay        Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Pacific Merit     Coal           Trade To Shore                          -do-
Twin Delight      Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Blue Bird         Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
Voula             Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
Bolan             Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
PVT Solana        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
DS Rosa           Chemicals      GSA                                     -do-
CNC Dream         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Valence           Container      GAC                         August 5th, 2025
MSC Vittoria      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

