KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (August 04, 2025)
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Swan Disc.Crude Pakistan Nation 03-08-2025
Lake Oil Ship
OP-3 Polyaigos (H.S.F.O.) Alpine Marine 02-08-2025
Services
B-2 Asian Disc Eastwind Shipping
Lilac Chemical Company 03-08-2025
B-10/B-11 Pocific Disc General Seahawks Asia 03-08-2025
Ginkgo Cargo Global
B-11/B-12 AslL Load Ocean 30-07-2025
xora Clinkers Service
B-14/B-15 Zhe Hai 525 Disc General Seahawks Asia 31-07-2025
Cargo Global
B-16/B-17 Asparukh Disc WmaShipcare 26-07-2025
(Dap) Sevices
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load N.S Shipping 16-06-2025
Rice Line
Nmb-1 Al Hilal 1 Load Latif Trading 13-11-2024
Rice Company
Nmb-1 Emran Load Noor 31-07-2025
Rice Sons
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Cosco New Dis./Load Cosco Shipping 02-08-2025
York Containers Line Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 One Dis./Load Ocean Network 03-08-2025
Readiness Containers Express Pak
Sapt-3 Msc Dis./Load Msc Agency 03-08-2025
Vittoria Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cosco New 04-08-2025 Dis./Load Cosco Shipping
York Containers Line Pak
Msc Vittoria 04-08-2025 Dis./Load Msc Agency
Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
X-Press Salween 04-08-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Sip Agency Pak
GslGrania 04-08-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
Oocl Dalian 04-08-2025 D/L Container OOCL PAKISTAN
Sana 04-08-2025 L/2000 Rice -
Dato Lucky 04-08-2025 D/18500 General Seahawks
Cargo
Bow Fagus 05-08-2025 D/4700 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Hua Ohuang 66 05-08-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan
Cosco New York 05-08-2025 D/L Container Cam Cgm Pak
Hmm Sky 05-08-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Spectrum N 05-08-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lioyd Pak
Charlotte 05-08-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Schulte Express
Jasmin 05-08-2025 L/3500 Rice -
Alineat 05-08-2025 D/864 General Cargo Shipping &
Cargo Logistics
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kmtc Colombo 04-08-2025 Container Ship -
Dias Well 04-08-2025 Barite Lumps -
Elm Galaxy 04-08-2025 Tanker -
Tanja 04-08-2025 Container Ship -
Fratzis Star 04-08-2025 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Tan Binh-259 Rice/Cement Ever Green
MW-4 Abilene Coal GAC July 30th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Maria Coal Trade to August
Topic Shorre 2nd, 2025
PIBT MTR Coal Trade to August
Chessmaster Shorre 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Searay Palm oil Alpine August 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Evridiki Fuel oil Alpine August 3rd, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
X-Press Salween Container X-Press Feeder August 4th, 2025
Kumasi Container MSC PAK -do-
Victoria Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Marangas Efessos LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Abilene Coal GAC August 4th, 2025
=============================================================================
Outer Anchorage
=============================================================================
Tanja Container M Island August 4th, 2025
PacificNexus Steel Coil NYK PAK -do-
Stanley Park Chemicals GSA -do-
DSI Phoenix Coal Ocean World -do-
Al Dhafra Coal Ocean World Waiting for Berths
Sea Bird Coal International Ship -do-
Albion Bay Coal Ocean World -do-
Pacific Merit Coal Trade To Shore -do-
Twin Delight Coal Ocean World -do-
Blue Bird Mogas Trans Marine -do-
Voula Gasoline Alpine -do-
Bolan Gas oil GAC -do-
PVT Solana Palm oil Alpine -do-
DS Rosa Chemicals GSA -do-
CNC Dream Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Valence Container GAC August 5th, 2025
MSC Vittoria Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments