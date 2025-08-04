BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks pop after gloomy finish last week

AFP Published 04 Aug, 2025 07:50pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks bounced Monday after a steep sell-off last week, as optimism for an earlier central bank interest rate cut prevailed while investors digested a government report indicating weakness in the jobs market.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent to 43,906.26 while the broad-based S&P 500 Index surged 1.0 percent to 6,297.56.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 20,924.29.

“We’re getting a pop after a drop,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.

But he warned that “there’s still an awful lot of uncertainty out there regarding tariffs, regarding employment and whether it’s implying recession.”

Wall Street Week Ahead: AI gains and strong earnings support Wall Street as tariff woes linger

It appears increasingly possible that the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to boost the economy when the rate-setting committee is next due to meet in September, he said.

But “we have to see additional data to decide whether an intra-meeting decline is warranted,” Stovall added.

The Fed has held off rate cuts for all of this year as officials monitor the effects of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on consumer prices.

“There is a buy-the-dip effort underway to begin the week,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com in a note, of Monday’s market movements.

Looking ahead, markets are bracing for higher tariffs on dozens of economies to take effect Thursday.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks pop after gloomy finish last week

KSE-100 closes above 142,000 for the first time

PM Shehbaz briefed on flood situation, damages caused by rains in GB

Rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Pakistan grants first-ever ferry licence for routes to Iran, gulf countries

Deadline for Ajrak design number plates extended till Oct 31 for two-wheelers

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Bangladesh seeks Pakistani coal, limestone to meet industrial demand in trade talks

Sugar cartelisation case hearing rescheduled on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

NDMA issues flood alert amid expected heavy rains till Aug 10

Read more stories