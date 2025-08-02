BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Markets Print 2025-08-02

Nikkei slips on tech investment concern

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2025 06:09am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slid on Friday, dragged lower by chip-related stocks on concerns about continued investments by major tech players.

Shortly before Asian markets opened, US President Donald Trump slapped dozens of trading partners with steep tariffs, further damping demand for risk assets.

Tech heavyweight Tokyo Electron plunged 18%, the most in almost a year, after the chip equipment maker slashed its profit forecast, citing changes in spending plans by semiconductor companies. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropped 1.3%.

The Nikkei 225 Index closed 0.6% lower, capping off a weekly decline of 1.6%.

The broader Topix edged up 0.2%, largely on the back of gains in utility stocks.

US shares slid overnight, with artificial intelligence-related companies such as Nvidia weighing on the PHLX semiconductor index.

“Semiconductor-related stocks with high price-to-book ratios started with a selling bias,” said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

