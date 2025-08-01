BML 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.97%)
BOP 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.46%)
CPHL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
DCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 169.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.47%)
FCCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
GCIL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 145.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.52%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
MLCF 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
PIAHCLA 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.35%)
POWER 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 169.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
PRL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.6%)
SNGP 118.48 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.44%)
SSGC 45.24 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.28%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
TREET 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.11%)
BR100 14,180 Increased By 10.7 (0.08%)
BR30 39,651 Increased By 92.7 (0.23%)
KSE100 139,441 Increased By 50.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 42,656 Increased By 37 (0.09%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies as concerns about tariff impacts vie with Russian supply threats

  • Brent crude futures rose 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $71.74 a barrel
Reuters Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 10:49am

Oil prices were little changed on Friday after falling more than 1% in the previous session as traders digested the impact of new higher U.S. tariffs that may curtail economic activity and lower global fuel demand growth.

Brent crude futures rose 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $71.74 a barrel by 1201 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1 cent, or 0.01%, to $69.27.

Still, Brent prices are set to gain 4.9% for the week while WTI is set to climb 6.4% after U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week threatened to place tariffs on buyers of Russian crude, particularly China and India, to coax Russia into halting its war against Ukraine.

On Friday though, investors were more focused on Trump’s imposition of new, and mostly higher, tariff rates on U.S. trading partners set to go into effect on August 1.

Trump signed an executive order on Thursday imposing tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on U.S. imports from dozens of countries and foreign locations including Canada, India and Taiwan that failed to reach trade deals by his deadline of August 1.

Some analysts have warned the levies will limit economic growth by raising prices, which would weigh on oil consumption.

On Thursday, there were signs that existing tariffs are already pressuring prices higher in the U.S., the world’s biggest economy and oil consumer.

U.S. inflation increased in June as tariffs boosted prices for imported goods such as household furniture and recreation products.

This is supporting views that price pressures would pick up in the second half of the year and delay the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates until at least October.

Maintaining interest rates would also impact oil as the higher borrowing costs can limit economic growth. At the same time, Trump’s threats to impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russian crude buyers have supported prices because of concerns that would disrupt oil trade flows and remove some oil from the market.

JP Morgan analysts said in a note on Thursday Trump’s warnings to China and India of penalties on their ongoing purchases of Russian oil potentially puts 2.75 million barrels per day of Russian seaborne oil exports at risk.

The two countries are the world’s second- and third-largest crude consumers, respectively.

“The Trump administration, like its predecessors, will likely find sanctioning the world’s second-largest oil exporter unfeasible without spiking oil prices,” the analysts said, referring to Russia.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil steadies as concerns about tariff impacts vie with Russian supply threats

Rally continues at PSX as US lowers tariff on Pakistan to 19%

Recovery planning: SBP unveils regulatory framework for banks

Trump sets 10% to 41% ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on dozens of countries’ exports

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25% penalty on declared value

Cnergyico seals import deal: Pakistan to get first US oil shipment

US official says differences with India cannot be resolved overnight for deal

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

Rs824m irregularities in Defence Division detected by AGP

FBR meets its Jul collection target

Read more stories