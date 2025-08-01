Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 171,807 tonnes of cargo comprising 115,877 tonnes of import cargo and 55,930 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 115,877 comprised of & 61,893 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,668 tonnes of Dap & 47,316 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 55,930 comprised of 35,066 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 124 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 20,740 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 09 ships, namely, Ocean Outstanding, Stolt Calluna, Xin Lian Chng, Catalonia, Rabigh Sunshine, Asl Ixora, Zhong Gu Chong Qing & Zhe Hai 525 berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ship namely, Al Hadbaa, Navios Jasmine, He Run Xiang Mao, Nara & Ts Vancouver sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container carrier ‘Bremen Express’ left the port on Thursday early morning, while six more ships, Hansa Africa, Maritime Kelly Anne, Equity, Desert Dignity and Akra are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon .

Cargo volume of 219,708 tonnes, comprising 160,094 tonnes imports cargo and59,614 export cargo carried in 6,783 Containers (4,459 TEUs Imports &2,324 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Banglar Agrajatra, Blue Bird, Ullswater, Yashar, Evanthia and Fortune Tiger & another ship ‘Catalonia’ carrying Palm oil, Mogas, LPG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, SSGC, EVTL, PQEPT, PIBT and QICT respectively on Thursday 31st July, while another containers ship ‘EF Olivia’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 1st August, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025