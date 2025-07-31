KE clarification about tariff determination

KARACHI: Amid widespread speculation regarding an increase in electricity tariffs for K-Electric (KE) consumers, the power utility has clarified that it has no authority to determine or modify electricity rates on its own.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the KE spokesperson said, “Amid widespread speculation on increase in tariffs for K-Electric (KE) customers, KE believes that it is important to issue a short note on how electricity rates are determined in the country.”

Explaining the structure of tariff determination, the spokesperson added, “Consumer tariffs – including per unit rate, consumer categories, and consumption slabs – are determined by the Power Division under the Uniform Tariff Policy. These rates are not decided by K-Electric (KE) and there is identical tariff for consumers nationwide.”

KE further emphasised that it does not possess the authority to change electricity pricing. “KE does not have mandate to modify or alter these rates on its own. Any change in electricity prices, slabs, or categories can only happen through a formal notification from the Government of Pakistan. The customer-end tariff currently in effect was notified for all Discos by the GoP in July this year, and remains the same in the country.”

