BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 31, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-31

KE clarification about tariff determination

Recorder Report Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 07:37am

KARACHI: Amid widespread speculation regarding an increase in electricity tariffs for K-Electric (KE) consumers, the power utility has clarified that it has no authority to determine or modify electricity rates on its own.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the KE spokesperson said, “Amid widespread speculation on increase in tariffs for K-Electric (KE) customers, KE believes that it is important to issue a short note on how electricity rates are determined in the country.”

Explaining the structure of tariff determination, the spokesperson added, “Consumer tariffs – including per unit rate, consumer categories, and consumption slabs – are determined by the Power Division under the Uniform Tariff Policy. These rates are not decided by K-Electric (KE) and there is identical tariff for consumers nationwide.”

KE further emphasised that it does not possess the authority to change electricity pricing. “KE does not have mandate to modify or alter these rates on its own. Any change in electricity prices, slabs, or categories can only happen through a formal notification from the Government of Pakistan. The customer-end tariff currently in effect was notified for all Discos by the GoP in July this year, and remains the same in the country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE power sector electricity rates power tariffs KE consumers K-Electric KE tariff

