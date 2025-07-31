KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 30, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Stolt Disc Asia Marune 29-07-2025
Calluna Chemical
OP-3 M.T Disc Pakistan 29-07-2025
Shalamar Crude Oil National Ship
B-2 Southern Disc Alipine Marine 30-07-2025
Robin Chemical Services
B-6/B-7 Nara Dis/Load Freight 30-07-2025
Containers Conncetion Pak
B-8/B-9 Jolly Verde Dis/Load Eastern Sea 29-07-2025
Containers Transport
B-13/B-14 Jal Kumud Load Ocean 27-07-2025
Clinkers Services
B-16/B-17 Asparukh Disc (Dap) Wma Shipcare 26-07-2025
Sevices
Nmb-1 Al Khaiber Load Rice N.S Shipping 23-06-2025
Line
Nmb-1 Makran Load Rice Latif Tarding 16-06-2025
Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Navios Dis/Load Inshipping 28-07-2025
Jasmine Containers
B-28/B-29 He Run
Xiang Mao Dis/Load Star Shipping 28-07-2025
Containers
B-29/B-30 Al Hadbaa Dis/Load Crystal Global 28-07-2025
Containers Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Ts Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 29-07-2025
Vancouver Containers Agency
Sapt-3 Msc Fie X Dis/Load Msc Agency 29-07-2025
Containers Pakistan
Sapt-4 Hemma Dis/Load United Marine 30-07-2025
Bhum Containers Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Jal Kumud 30-07-2025 Load Clinkers Ocean Services
Al Hadbaa 30-07-2025 Dis/Load Crystal Global
Containers Shipping
Navios Jasmine 31-07-2025 Dis/Load Inshipping
Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Rabigh 30-07-2025 D/3000 Ethanol Alpine Marine
Sunshine Services
Sana 30-07-2025 L/2000 Rice Ocean World
Fratzis Star 30-07-2025 D/51692 Seahawks
General Cargo Asia Global
V Pacific 30-07-2025 D/30077 Seahawks
General Cargo Asia Global
Xhe Hai 525 30-07-2025 D/44248 Seahawks
General Cargo Asia Global
Asl Ixora 30-07-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Ocean Services
M.T.Mardan 31-07-2025 D/70000 Pakistan
Crude Oil National Ship
Jasmin 31-07-2025 L/3500 Rice Ocean World
Pacific Ginkgo 31-07-2025 D/40085 Seahawks
General Cargo Asia Global
Dias Well 31-07-2025 L/30000 Crystal Sea
Barite Lumps Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Gfs Giselle 30-07-2025 Container Ship -
Cels Emmen 30-07-2025 Container Ship -
M.T.Sargodha 30-07-2025 Tanker -
X-Press
Cassiopeia 30-07-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Nil
MW-4 Makra Coal Alpine July 26th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Desert Coal Ocean World July 28th, 2025
Dignity
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Maritime Palm oil Alpine July 29th, 2025
Kelly Anne
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Akra Lentils/ Pea July 26th, 2025
Yellow Universal Ship
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
GFS Prime Container GAC July 30th, 2025
Iliana Coal GSA -do-
Torm Malaysia Mogas Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Makra Coal Alpine July 30th, 2025
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Polyaigos Furnace oil Alpine July 30th, 2025
Hansa Africa Container GAC -do-
Troung Anstar Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do-
Abilene Coal GAC -do-
Fortune Tiger Coal Alpine Waiting for Berths
Maria Topic Coal Trade To Shore -do-
MTR
Chessmaster Coal Trade To Shore -do-
Sea Bird Coal International Ship -do-
Albion Bay Coal Ocean World -do-
Pacific Merit Coal Trade To Shore -do-
Blue Bird Mogas Trans Marine -do-
Evridiki Furnace oil Alpine -do-
Marlin Le Havre Gas oil Alpine -do-
Voula Gasoline Alpine -do-
Banglar Agrajatra Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bremen
Express Container GAC July 30th, 2025
Equity Steel Coil Alpine -do-
Catalonia Container GAC July 31st, 2025
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments