Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-31

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 30, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Stolt          Disc           Asia Marune        29-07-2025
                  Calluna        Chemical
OP-3              M.T            Disc           Pakistan           29-07-2025
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      National Ship
B-2               Southern       Disc           Alipine Marine     30-07-2025
                  Robin          Chemical       Services
B-6/B-7           Nara           Dis/Load       Freight            30-07-2025
                                 Containers     Conncetion Pak
B-8/B-9           Jolly Verde    Dis/Load       Eastern Sea        29-07-2025
                                 Containers     Transport
B-13/B-14         Jal Kumud      Load           Ocean              27-07-2025
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-16/B-17         Asparukh       Disc (Dap)     Wma Shipcare       26-07-2025
                                                Sevices
Nmb-1             Al Khaiber     Load Rice      N.S Shipping       23-06-2025
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Makran         Load Rice      Latif Tarding      16-06-2025
                                                Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Navios         Dis/Load       Inshipping         28-07-2025
                  Jasmine        Containers
B-28/B-29         He Run
                  Xiang Mao      Dis/Load       Star Shipping      28-07-2025
                                 Containers
B-29/B-30         Al Hadbaa      Dis/Load       Crystal Global     28-07-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Ts             Dis/Load       Sharaf Shipping    29-07-2025
                  Vancouver      Containers     Agency
Sapt-3            Msc Fie X      Dis/Load       Msc Agency         29-07-2025
                                 Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-4            Hemma          Dis/Load       United Marine      30-07-2025
                  Bhum           Containers     Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Jal Kumud         30-07-2025     Load Clinkers                 Ocean Services
Al Hadbaa         30-07-2025     Dis/Load                      Crystal Global
                                 Containers                          Shipping
Navios Jasmine    31-07-2025     Dis/Load                          Inshipping
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Rabigh            30-07-2025     D/3000 Ethanol                 Alpine Marine
Sunshine                                                             Services
Sana              30-07-2025     L/2000 Rice                      Ocean World
Fratzis Star      30-07-2025     D/51692                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                    Asia Global
V Pacific         30-07-2025     D/30077                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                    Asia Global
Xhe Hai 525       30-07-2025     D/44248                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                    Asia Global
Asl Ixora         30-07-2025     L/50000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
M.T.Mardan        31-07-2025     D/70000                             Pakistan
                                 Crude Oil                      National Ship
Jasmin            31-07-2025     L/3500 Rice                      Ocean World
Pacific Ginkgo    31-07-2025     D/40085                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                    Asia Global
Dias Well         31-07-2025     L/30000                          Crystal Sea
                                 Barite Lumps                        Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Gfs Giselle       30-07-2025     Container Ship                             -
Cels Emmen        30-07-2025     Container Ship                             -
M.T.Sargodha      30-07-2025     Tanker                                     -
X-Press
Cassiopeia        30-07-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Nil
MW-4              Makra          Coal           Alpine        July 26th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Desert         Coal           Ocean World   July 28th, 2025
                  Dignity
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Maritime       Palm oil       Alpine        July 29th, 2025
                  Kelly Anne
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Akra           Lentils/       Pea           July 26th, 2025
                                 Yellow         Universal Ship
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
GFS Prime         Container      GAC                          July 30th, 2025
Iliana            Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Torm Malaysia     Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Makra             Coal           Alpine                       July 30th, 2025
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Polyaigos         Furnace oil    Alpine                       July 30th, 2025
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                                     -do-
Troung Anstar     Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping                           -do-
Abilene           Coal           GAC                                     -do-
Fortune Tiger     Coal           Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Maria Topic       Coal           Trade To Shore                          -do-
MTR
Chessmaster       Coal           Trade To Shore                          -do-
Sea Bird          Coal           International Ship                      -do-
Albion Bay        Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Pacific Merit     Coal           Trade To Shore                          -do-
Blue Bird         Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
Evridiki          Furnace oil    Alpine                                  -do-
Marlin Le Havre   Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Voula             Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
Banglar Agrajatra Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bremen
Express           Container      GAC                          July 30th, 2025
Equity            Steel Coil     Alpine                                  -do-
Catalonia         Container      GAC                          July 31st, 2025
=============================================================================

