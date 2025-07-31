Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 30, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Stolt Disc Asia Marune 29-07-2025 Calluna Chemical OP-3 M.T Disc Pakistan 29-07-2025 Shalamar Crude Oil National Ship B-2 Southern Disc Alipine Marine 30-07-2025 Robin Chemical Services B-6/B-7 Nara Dis/Load Freight 30-07-2025 Containers Conncetion Pak B-8/B-9 Jolly Verde Dis/Load Eastern Sea 29-07-2025 Containers Transport B-13/B-14 Jal Kumud Load Ocean 27-07-2025 Clinkers Services B-16/B-17 Asparukh Disc (Dap) Wma Shipcare 26-07-2025 Sevices Nmb-1 Al Khaiber Load Rice N.S Shipping 23-06-2025 Line Nmb-1 Makran Load Rice Latif Tarding 16-06-2025 Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Navios Dis/Load Inshipping 28-07-2025 Jasmine Containers B-28/B-29 He Run Xiang Mao Dis/Load Star Shipping 28-07-2025 Containers B-29/B-30 Al Hadbaa Dis/Load Crystal Global 28-07-2025 Containers Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Ts Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 29-07-2025 Vancouver Containers Agency Sapt-3 Msc Fie X Dis/Load Msc Agency 29-07-2025 Containers Pakistan Sapt-4 Hemma Dis/Load United Marine 30-07-2025 Bhum Containers Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Jal Kumud 30-07-2025 Load Clinkers Ocean Services Al Hadbaa 30-07-2025 Dis/Load Crystal Global Containers Shipping Navios Jasmine 31-07-2025 Dis/Load Inshipping Containers ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Rabigh 30-07-2025 D/3000 Ethanol Alpine Marine Sunshine Services Sana 30-07-2025 L/2000 Rice Ocean World Fratzis Star 30-07-2025 D/51692 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Global V Pacific 30-07-2025 D/30077 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Global Xhe Hai 525 30-07-2025 D/44248 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Global Asl Ixora 30-07-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Ocean Services M.T.Mardan 31-07-2025 D/70000 Pakistan Crude Oil National Ship Jasmin 31-07-2025 L/3500 Rice Ocean World Pacific Ginkgo 31-07-2025 D/40085 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Global Dias Well 31-07-2025 L/30000 Crystal Sea Barite Lumps Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Gfs Giselle 30-07-2025 Container Ship - Cels Emmen 30-07-2025 Container Ship - M.T.Sargodha 30-07-2025 Tanker - X-Press Cassiopeia 30-07-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Nil MW-4 Makra Coal Alpine July 26th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Desert Coal Ocean World July 28th, 2025 Dignity ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Maritime Palm oil Alpine July 29th, 2025 Kelly Anne ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Akra Lentils/ Pea July 26th, 2025 Yellow Universal Ship ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= GFS Prime Container GAC July 30th, 2025 Iliana Coal GSA -do- Torm Malaysia Mogas Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Makra Coal Alpine July 30th, 2025 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Polyaigos Furnace oil Alpine July 30th, 2025 Hansa Africa Container GAC -do- Troung Anstar Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do- Abilene Coal GAC -do- Fortune Tiger Coal Alpine Waiting for Berths Maria Topic Coal Trade To Shore -do- MTR Chessmaster Coal Trade To Shore -do- Sea Bird Coal International Ship -do- Albion Bay Coal Ocean World -do- Pacific Merit Coal Trade To Shore -do- Blue Bird Mogas Trans Marine -do- Evridiki Furnace oil Alpine -do- Marlin Le Havre Gas oil Alpine -do- Voula Gasoline Alpine -do- Banglar Agrajatra Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Bremen Express Container GAC July 30th, 2025 Equity Steel Coil Alpine -do- Catalonia Container GAC July 31st, 2025 =============================================================================

