KnS Institute concludes outreach tour across Punjab

KARACHI: KnS Institute, one of Karachi’s most reputable institutes offering CA (Chartered Accountancy) and ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) qualifications, has successfully concluded an extensive outreach tour across major cities in Punjab. The purpose of the visit was to personally connect with KnS’s online students and engage with heads of prominent educational institutes across the region.

The delegation from KnS was led by M Sajid Kapadia, Principal of KnS Institute, accompanied by M Munir Shafi and M Junaid Khalid, both senior faculty members. The team visited multiple cities, meeting with more than 100 online students, providing mentorship, gathering feedback, and reinforcing the institute’s commitment to high-quality education beyond Karachi.

“We were truly inspired by the dedication and enthusiasm of our students in Punjab,” said Mr. M. Sajid Kapadia, Principal of KnS Institute. “Our mission is to support future finance professionals across Pakistan, and this visit allowed us to strengthen that mission by building direct connections with our students and potential partners.”

