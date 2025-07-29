BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks add to records after merger announcements

AFP Published 29 Jul, 2025 07:04pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Tuesday, adding to records following major merger announcements in the energy and rail sectors as markets look ahead to a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.

The mergers come in a busy news week that features earnings from tech giants and the Fed meeting.

Markets are also monitoring US trade talks with China after President Donald Trump announced a trade accord with the European Union on Sunday.

“The Fed and profits are probably key in the near term and that’s what investors are most likely going to be focusing on,” said CFRA Research’s Sam Stovall.

About 15 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 6,401.42.

S&P 500, Nasdaq off records peaks as Wall St braces for high-stakes week

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent to 21,273.15, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped less than 0.1 percent at 44,818.77.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at records on Monday. Markets have been in a bullish mode, greeting benign US economic data as Trump’s trade accords avoid worst-case tariff outcomes.

Union Pacific announced it will be acquiring Norfolk Southern for $85 billion, creating a transcontinental railroad intended to boost freight rail efficiency.

Union Pacific rose 0.1 percent while Norfolk Southern fell 1.4 percent.

Oil services company Baker Hughes said it would acquire Chart Industries for $13.6 billion, adding assets in natural gas, data centers and decarbonization.

Baker Hughes dropped 2.3 percent while Chart surged 15.9 percent.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks add to records after merger announcements

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Pakistan ready for composite dialogue with India, says DPM Dar

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 drops over 1,400 points

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan to expand shipping capacity by 600% in next three years

USA’s Fluor gets final go-ahead for Reko Diq project in Pakistan

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Read more stories