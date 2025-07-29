BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Karachi trade bodies urge Nepra to upload KE’s May FCA plea on website

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Trade associations from Karachi have urged National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to upload K-Electric’s Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) petition for May 2025 without further delay.

In letters addressed to Nepra Registrar, the Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry (BQATI), Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) raised concerns over the prolonged unavailability of KE’s FCA request.

The Associations anticipate a significant negative adjustment in May FCA, which could offer relief to industries struggling with high energy costs. However, the federal government is reportedly aiming to implement a uniform FCA policy across the country — an approach that could delay or reduce the impact of FCA adjustments specific to K-Electric’s consumers.

FCA: Nepra, Karachi stakeholders oppose PD proposal

In April 2025, the Power Division attempted to block KE’s FCA adjustment under the pretext of a uniform national FCA policy, despite the absence of formal approval from the Federal Cabinet. Nepra declined to act on the Power Division’s request, citing the lack of official government authorization.

“We wish to express concern over the continued non-availability of K-Electric’s FCA petition for May 2025 on Nepra’s official website. Given the significant impact of monthly FCA adjustments on the cost structure of industrial operations, timely public access to this petition is essential for transparency, stakeholder engagement, and financial planning,” the Associations said in a joint statement.

They urged Nepra to upload the petition promptly and schedule the associated public hearing at the earliest opportunity.

“We hope the regulatory process will proceed independently and remain free from external delays or influence, in line with Nepra’s statutory role as an autonomous and impartial regulator. Your prompt attention to this matter will be greatly appreciated by the industrial community of Karachi,” the letter stated. This issue is expected to surface during the public hearing on the FCA petitions of power distribution companies (DISCOs) scheduled for July 30, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

