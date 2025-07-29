Permission to KE to recover Rs50bn: Sindh PA speaks in unison against Nepra

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday witnessed strong cross-party consensus against Nepra’s recent decision allowing K-Electric to recover Rs50 billion from Karachi residents through electricity bills.

The move sparked protests from both the treasury and opposition benches, as lawmakers argued that the decision amounted to “collective punishment” for power theft committed by a few.

The issue was raised through a resolution presented by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui, who told the House, “Nepra decided on July 18 that K-Electric would recover Rs50 billion from the public. This is unjust. Nepra has no right to penalize an entire area for the fault of one individual.”

K-Electric write-offs: NEPRA allows Rs50 billion as ‘full and final claim’

Aamir Siddiqui said the failure of K-Electric to collect dues or curb theft was now being blamed on honest bill payers. “They failed to stop electricity theft and couldn’t collect the dues, but now they want to punish those who do pay. We wrote to Nepra, but instead of corrective action, they passed an illegal order. It must be withdrawn. This additional burden will start appearing in August bills,” he said.

Senior Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon supported the resolution, saying, “This isn’t just K-Electric. The same issue exists with HESCO and SEPCO. These companies punish people collectively, which is unconstitutional. When one person makes a mistake, the whole city is punished. In rural areas, one meter serves an entire village.”

He recalled that he had filed a petition in the high court five years ago against such practices, which is still pending. “Our responsibility is to protect the human rights of our people. We support this resolution fully,” Memon said.

Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar said, “This matter will be debated in detail tomorrow.” Acting Speaker Anthony Naveed gave his ruling that discussion on the resolution would be held on Tuesday. The Assembly was then adjourned until 1:30 pm the next day.

Earlier during the session, the Sindh Control of Narcotics (Amendment) Bill was passed. Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar presented the bill, explaining that a new narcotics control department had been established in 2024 and that several related matters had reached the courts.

“Each district now has a designated narcotics judge. Earlier, such cases were handled by session or additional session judges. After this amendment, police will be empowered to handle narcotics cases under the new law,” he said.

Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar added that independent courts would now be set up for these cases and that legislative loopholes had been addressed through the latest amendments.

The Assembly rejected a call-attention notice moved by Aamir Siddiqui regarding an additional toll tax being collected between Karachi and Bahria Town. “Citizens are paying Rs240 just to travel to and from Bahria Town. The federal government is collecting this toll, and it should be stopped,” Siddiqui urged.

Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar opposed the motion, and Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed advised the member to bring a resolution instead. “If you table a resolution, we will pass it and send it to the federal government,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the question hour related to the Planning and Development Department, Parliamentary Secretary Sadia Javed responded to various queries from lawmakers. She provided updates on development schemes across the province and answered questions about the pace of ongoing projects.

Responding to another call-attention notice raised by MQM’s Shariq Jamal regarding rising crime in Model Colony, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar assured the House that maintaining public safety was the government’s responsibility. “We are trying to bring down crime rates. Despite criticism on social media, we have engaged with the community and business leaders to improve the situation,” he said.

He added that reforms in traffic laws and policing were underway. “We want citizens to feel safe when they visit a police station. We will also establish a model police station in Model Colony,” Lanjar announced.

Later, in response to a notice by MQM’s Rashid Khan concerning the closure of classes at Government College Kali Mori in Hyderabad, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said, “This college is of historical significance. It was established in 1917. In 2018, the Assembly passed an act that the college would be upgraded to university level.”

He clarified that although the college had been separated from the Colleges Department, it continued to function. “There’s a misconception on social media that the college is being shut down. That is not true. The act clearly states that the college will be managed by the university,” he said.

