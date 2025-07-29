Six killed in Bangkok market after gunman opens fire

BANGKOK: At least six people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a market in Thailand’s capital Bangkok on Monday, Thai police said in a statement.

The fatalities include the gunman who took his own life, Charin Gopatta, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told Reuters.

“Police are investigating the identity of the person and the motive for the incident,” Thai police said in a statement. The five people killed by the gunman were security guards at the market, it said.

No tourists were killed or injured in the shooting incident, said Sanong Saengmani, a police official in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, where the market that mainly sells agricultural produce is located.