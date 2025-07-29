BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Markets Print 2025-07-29

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 28, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 28, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      10.76    11.26
2-Week      10.66    11.16
1-Month     10.61    11.11
3-Month     10.61    10.86
6-Month     10.59    10.84
9-Month     10.56    11.06
1-Year      10.54    11.04
==========================

Data source: SBP

