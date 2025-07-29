Markets Print 2025-07-29
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 28, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.76 11.26
2-Week 10.66 11.16
1-Month 10.61 11.11
3-Month 10.61 10.86
6-Month 10.59 10.84
9-Month 10.56 11.06
1-Year 10.54 11.04
==========================
Data source: SBP
