BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
US stocks mostly rise after EU trade deal

Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 07:02pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened mostly higher Monday after President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the European Union, extending a bullish run as markets await major earnings announcements.

The deal with the EU implements a baseline tariff of 15 percent across the board, averting a threatened 30 percent levy. Meanwhile, US negotiators are in Stockholm this week for another round of trade talks with China.

The latest trade accord is “giving the market a breath of relief that we’re not going to fall off the end of the world and go into a never-ending abyss,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

Wall St rises on US-EU trade deal prospects

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 44,848.91.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.1 percent to 6,394.08, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 21,173.58.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at records last week.

Besides ongoing trade negotiations, markets this week are looking ahead to earnings from large tech companies including Apple and Facebook parent Meta, as well as from industrial giants such as Boeing and ExxonMobil.

The calendar also includes a Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday. While Trump has badgered Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates, the US central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged.

