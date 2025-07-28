BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-28

Housing sector facing sharp slowdown owing to various factors

Rizwan Bhatti Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Amid surging inflation, high interest rates, and mounting taxes on property transactions, Pakistan’s housing sector is facing a sharp slowdown, with sales and bookings grinding to a near halt.

Experts said that without immediate intervention, particularly a government-backed, subsidized house financing scheme through commercial banks, the sector risks prolonged stagnation and further erosion of buyer confidence.

According to study published by House Building Finance Corporation Limited (HBFC), the current cost of construction stands at Rs 4,300 per square foot, even a 1,000 sq. ft home worth Rs. 4.3 million would require a monthly mortgage payment of Rs 57,139 at a 15 percent interest rate far exceeding the Rs 9,165 that low-income earners can allocate to housing based on affordability standards.

Even with a 30 percent down payment of Rs. 1.3 million, the remaining loan amount of Rs 3 million would require a monthly payment of Rs. 39,997, which is significantly higher than their entire earnings, the study added.

The study also suggested that provincial Governments need to take proactive steps to improve the quality and affordability of housing for its most vulnerable segment of its population that have been ignored due to the formal recognition of Katchi Abadis.

As fiscal space becomes available the provincial governments need to build an inventory of rental units that meet legal ownership and building standards, focusing on ensuring that public housing comes replete with education, healthcare, public transport and utilities. “A government-backed rental model can lift millions from slums, ensuring they live with dignity and security. By integrating essential services and learning from successful international models, Pakistan can create sustainable urban housing, empowering its low-income citizens to break free from poverty”, the study report said.

Ibrahim Amin, a real estate valuation consultant, said that due to high interest rates and the continuous rise in property prices including soaring construction and land costs a significant portion of Pakistan’s population can no longer afford even a small apartment.

He pointed out that a number of residential societies and apartments in major cities remained unsold because lack of affordable financing facility to the public.

He suggested that a long-term subsidized housing finance scheme is mandatory to empower a segment of the society to own a house on the basis of long-term arrangement with banks and financial institutions, he suggested.

Previously, the federal government launched a mark-up subsidy for the Housing Finance scheme in October 2020, however, the scheme was suspended in June 2022 and now there is not a single affordable housing scheme for the middle class, while on the other side mark-up rate is higher side. The federal government is again planning to launch a new housing scheme and allocated an amount of Rs. 5 for housing finance scheme in the budget 2026, however, it has been yet to be announced.

Housing finance scheme through a transparent mechanism will not only enhance role of the banks in the society but it will boost the economic activities in construction and allied sector, including generation of jobs to skilled and unskilled labourers, said Ibrahim Amin, who is also the Chairman TriStar International, a property valuation company.

The federal and provincial government must also allocate funds to develop low-cost schemes or collaborate with banks to enhance access to credit for housing ownership, he further said.

According to World Bank data, there is over 12 million housing deficits in Pakistan with 56 percent of urban population, around 52.57 million people, live in slums. The population density in urban development makes it easier for governments to focus efforts on making affordable housing accessible to those living in informal housing rather than targeting the entire 240 million population in rural and urban settings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes interest rate HBFC housing sector property taxes property transactions

Comments

200 characters

Housing sector facing sharp slowdown owing to various factors

Ahsan for tapping mineral resources of Gwadar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Dar says Pakistan for ‘strongest ties’ with US

Diplomatic, official passport holders: UAE activates visa waiver, says Dar

Death toll surges to 272 in rain-related incidents

PM ‘dissatisfied’ with CDA chief’s performance

PM directs Naqvi to launch Gwadar Safe City project

Pakistan to launch new remote-sensing satellite from China

FC personnel deployed to monitor GLT units in KP

IFA unearths ‘donkey meat’enterprise

Read more stories