World Head & Neck Cancer Day: CM Maryam highlights importance of awareness

LAHORE: “World Head & Neck Cancer Day gives highlights importance of awareness, caution and compassion against this deadly disease,” said Chief Minister, Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Head & Neck Cancer Day.

She said, “smoking, besides consuming gutka, paan and alcohol besides poor lifestyle are the main causes of cancer.”

She informed, “Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s first “Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer” is being constructed rapidly.”

The Chief Minister said, “Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer will soon become a ray of hope for patients not only from Punjab but also from across Pakistan.”

She added, “No cancer patient of any stage will be denied treatment at Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer.”

