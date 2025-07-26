Credit rating improves: CM Maryam pays tribute to Nawaz, PM, economic team

LAHORE: “Alhamdulil lah, today international organisations are also recognizing the stability of Pakistan’s economy,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and their economic team on the historic and welcome decision of S&P to upgrade Pakistan’s credit rating.

The CM added, “Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and their economic team kept the lamp of hope burning even in the most difficult circumstances.” She highlighted, “The improvement in S&P’s credit rating is a testament to the wise leadership and economic insight of PML-N.”

The chief minister said, “Investors’ confidence has been restored with transparent policies, foresight and solid economic reforms.”

She added, “Improvement in credit rating is the fruit of hard work of PML-N leadership.”

