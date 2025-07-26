WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 25, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Jul-25 23-Jul-25 22-Jul-25 21-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101878 0.101799 0.101795 0.101993
Euro 0.856707 0.855082 0.854651 0.853813
Japanese yen 0.00497705 0.004981 0.004955
U.K. pound 0.986641 0.987107 0.984576 0.984882
U.S. dollar 0.72874 0.729219 0.730533 0.731819
Algerian dinar 0.00563169 0.005624 0.005627 0.005628
Australian dollar 0.482499 0.478951 0.475796 0.476707
Botswana pula 0.054947 0.054983
Brazilian real 0.131939 0.131317 0.131148 0.131577
Brunei dollar 0.571382 0.570282 0.570016 0.569598
Canadian dollar 0.535836 0.535778 0.534448
Chilean peso 0.00076796 0.000765 0.000764 0.000761
Czech koruna 0.0348947 0.034745 0.034698 0.034683
Danish krone 0.114773 0.114556 0.114487 0.114381
Indian rupee 0.00844132 0.008443 0.008469 0.008487
Israeli New Shekel 0.21812 0.218853 0.217809 0.218128
Korean won 0.000528417 0.000526 0.000525 0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39401 2.39626
Malaysian ringgit 0.17281 0.086288 0.172621 0.172619
Mauritian rupee 0.0160047 0.016014 0.015986 0.015953
Mexican peso 0.039261 0.039231 0.039249
New Zealand dollar 0.440924 0.438005 0.435361 0.434957
Norwegian krone 0.0721346 0.072211 0.071913 0.071954
Omani rial 1.89529 1.89654 1.9033
Peruvian sol 0.205552 0.205914
Philippine peso 0.0128013 0.012789 0.012785 0.012801
Polish zloty 0.201543 0.201108 0.200955 0.200746
Qatari riyal 0.200203 0.200335 0.200696 0.201049
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194331 0.194458 0.194809
Singapore dollar 0.571382 0.570282 0.570016 0.569598
Swedish krona 0.0765943 0.076593 0.076233 0.076152
Swiss franc 0.917 0.919628 0.916374 0.914317
Thai baht 0.0226275 0.022666 0.022629 0.022588
Trinidadian dollar 0.10765 0.107966 0.108463
U.A.E. dirham 0.198432 0.198562 0.19892 0.19927
Uruguayan peso 0.018214 0.018272 0.018208
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments