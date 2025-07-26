WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 25, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Jul-25 23-Jul-25 22-Jul-25 21-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101878 0.101799 0.101795 0.101993 Euro 0.856707 0.855082 0.854651 0.853813 Japanese yen 0.00497705 0.004981 0.004955 U.K. pound 0.986641 0.987107 0.984576 0.984882 U.S. dollar 0.72874 0.729219 0.730533 0.731819 Algerian dinar 0.00563169 0.005624 0.005627 0.005628 Australian dollar 0.482499 0.478951 0.475796 0.476707 Botswana pula 0.054947 0.054983 Brazilian real 0.131939 0.131317 0.131148 0.131577 Brunei dollar 0.571382 0.570282 0.570016 0.569598 Canadian dollar 0.535836 0.535778 0.534448 Chilean peso 0.00076796 0.000765 0.000764 0.000761 Czech koruna 0.0348947 0.034745 0.034698 0.034683 Danish krone 0.114773 0.114556 0.114487 0.114381 Indian rupee 0.00844132 0.008443 0.008469 0.008487 Israeli New Shekel 0.21812 0.218853 0.217809 0.218128 Korean won 0.000528417 0.000526 0.000525 0.000526 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39401 2.39626 Malaysian ringgit 0.17281 0.086288 0.172621 0.172619 Mauritian rupee 0.0160047 0.016014 0.015986 0.015953 Mexican peso 0.039261 0.039231 0.039249 New Zealand dollar 0.440924 0.438005 0.435361 0.434957 Norwegian krone 0.0721346 0.072211 0.071913 0.071954 Omani rial 1.89529 1.89654 1.9033 Peruvian sol 0.205552 0.205914 Philippine peso 0.0128013 0.012789 0.012785 0.012801 Polish zloty 0.201543 0.201108 0.200955 0.200746 Qatari riyal 0.200203 0.200335 0.200696 0.201049 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194331 0.194458 0.194809 Singapore dollar 0.571382 0.570282 0.570016 0.569598 Swedish krona 0.0765943 0.076593 0.076233 0.076152 Swiss franc 0.917 0.919628 0.916374 0.914317 Thai baht 0.0226275 0.022666 0.022629 0.022588 Trinidadian dollar 0.10765 0.107966 0.108463 U.A.E. dirham 0.198432 0.198562 0.19892 0.19927 Uruguayan peso 0.018214 0.018272 0.018208 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

