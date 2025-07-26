BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.78%)
BOP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
CPHL 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
DCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.02%)
FCCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.76%)
GCIL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.86%)
NBP 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.09%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
POWER 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PPL 168.18 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.09%)
PREMA 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
PRL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
PTC 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
SNGP 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.75%)
SSGC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-26

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 25, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        24-Jul-25      23-Jul-25      22-Jul-25      21-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101878       0.101799       0.101795       0.101993
Euro                             0.856707       0.855082       0.854651       0.853813
Japanese yen                   0.00497705       0.004981       0.004955
U.K. pound                       0.986641       0.987107       0.984576       0.984882
U.S. dollar                       0.72874       0.729219       0.730533       0.731819
Algerian dinar                 0.00563169       0.005624       0.005627       0.005628
Australian dollar                0.482499       0.478951       0.475796       0.476707
Botswana pula                    0.054947       0.054983
Brazilian real                   0.131939       0.131317       0.131148       0.131577
Brunei dollar                    0.571382       0.570282       0.570016       0.569598
Canadian dollar                                 0.535836       0.535778       0.534448
Chilean peso                   0.00076796       0.000765       0.000764       0.000761
Czech koruna                    0.0348947       0.034745       0.034698       0.034683
Danish krone                     0.114773       0.114556       0.114487       0.114381
Indian rupee                   0.00844132       0.008443       0.008469       0.008487
Israeli New Shekel                0.21812       0.218853       0.217809       0.218128
Korean won                    0.000528417       0.000526       0.000525       0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar                                                   2.39401        2.39626
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17281       0.086288       0.172621       0.172619
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160047       0.016014       0.015986       0.015953
Mexican peso                                    0.039261       0.039231       0.039249
New Zealand dollar               0.440924       0.438005       0.435361       0.434957
Norwegian krone                 0.0721346       0.072211       0.071913       0.071954
Omani rial                        1.89529        1.89654                        1.9033
Peruvian sol                                                   0.205552       0.205914
Philippine peso                 0.0128013       0.012789       0.012785       0.012801
Polish zloty                     0.201543       0.201108       0.200955       0.200746
Qatari riyal                     0.200203       0.200335       0.200696       0.201049
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194331       0.194458       0.194809
Singapore dollar                 0.571382       0.570282       0.570016       0.569598
Swedish krona                   0.0765943       0.076593       0.076233       0.076152
Swiss franc                         0.917       0.919628       0.916374       0.914317
Thai baht                       0.0226275       0.022666       0.022629       0.022588
Trinidadian dollar                               0.10765       0.107966       0.108463
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198432       0.198562        0.19892        0.19927
Uruguayan peso                                  0.018214       0.018272       0.018208
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories