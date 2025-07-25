BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.78%)
World

Seven students killed in India’s Rajasthan after school roof collapses

Reuters Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 04:42pm

NEW DELHI: Seven children were killed and 20 injured in India’s western state of Rajasthan on Friday when the roof of a school building collapsed, authorities said, after all those trapped under the rubble had been accounted for.

The school building was old and collapsed as a result of heavy rainfall in the region, Amit Kumar, a local police officer, told Reuters.

All seven who died were students, he added.

India expulsions to Bangladesh unlawful, target Muslims: HRW

“Stones started falling inside… Suddenly, the whole roof fell and we came out. There were 30 students in the classroom,” a student, who was not named, told ANI news agency. Footage from news channels showed locals gathered around the site of the collapse. Distressed family members could be heard crying as authorities used a crane to remove the debris.

“Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on X.

Reuters has a minority stake in ANI.

