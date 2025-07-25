Merged districts in KP: PM reiterates commitment to establishing peace and security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated the government’s commitment to establishing peace and security in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, formerly known as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), stating that ensuring stability in the region remains a top national priority.

He was speaking at a jirga convened at the Prime Minister’s House, which was attended by a delegation led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The meeting focused on issues concerning law and order, governance, and development in the merged districts.

In a key announcement, Sharif said that the government had decided to restore educational quotas for students from the merged districts in medical and engineering institutions.

The announcement was met with appreciation by tribal elders, who described it as a significant step towards equitable access to higher education.

“It gives me great pleasure to host you today,” Sharif said while addressing the delegation. “The tribal areas are steeped in history and tradition. The people of these regions have rendered unmatched sacrifices for the cause of national peace and security.”

Sharif paid tribute to the military, police, and law enforcement agencies for their role in combating terrorism. “Their unwavering resolve continues to be a source of strength for the country,” he remarked.

Calling for unity across the political and religious spectrum, the prime minister urged all stakeholders to contribute to making Pakistan a peaceful and stable state.

Outlining his government’s development priorities, Sharif said a special focus was being placed on improving education, healthcare, skills training, and employment opportunities, particularly for youth in the merged districts.

He announced that this year’s federal development budget included allocations for the upgrading of the FATA University and improvements in police infrastructure.

The prime minister also directed the expansion of the federal committee on merged districts, chaired by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Frontier Regions, Amir Muqam. The committee will now include representation from tribal elders to ensure inclusive decision making.

The visiting delegation expressed appreciation for the government’s efforts and welcomed the restoration of quotas and the expanded mandate of the committee. They also lauded the armed forces for their “strategic and courageous” response during recent tensions with India.

Concluding the meeting, Sharif assured the tribal elders of continued engagement and regular consultative sessions aimed at addressing the region’s socio-economic challenges.

The jirga was attended by federal ministers, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Awais Leghari, Amir Muqam, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and advisers, Parvez Khattak, Dr Tauqir Shah, and others.

