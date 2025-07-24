BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Nikkei leads Asian rally after Japan-US trade deal

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

HONG KONG: Tokyo stocks surged Wednesday after Japan and the United States finally hammered out a trade deal to slash Donald Trump’s tariffs, including those on the crucial car sector.

Investors were also cheered by news that Washington had reached agreements with Indonesia and the Philippines, stoking optimism that other countries will achieve deals to avoid the worst of the US president’s levies.

Despite a lack of deals being made leading up to Trump’s self-imposed August 1 cut-off date, equity markets have been on the march in recent weeks on optimism that governments will eventually get over the line.

Japan had been one of those yet to sign, despite a string of trips to Washington by trade envoy Ryosei Akazawa, dampening investor sentiment in Tokyo.

But Trump said Tuesday that officials had agreed to a “massive” deal that would include a 15 percent tariff on imports from Japan, down from the previously threatened 25 percent.

Nikkei

