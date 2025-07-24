BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-24

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 133,503 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,008 tonnes of import cargo and 50,495 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 83,008 comprised of&41,014 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 41,994 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,495 comprised of 38,874 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 197 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,974 tonnes of Clinker & 4,450 tonnes of Clinker.

As many as, 03 ships namely, X- Press Carina, Xin Pu Dong, & Grace, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, X-Press Salween, Valence, Bay Spirit, Addison, & Mol Presence, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 13ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Ejnan, CMA CGM Zanzibar, Valance and Pop left the port on Wednesday morning and three more ships, AN-61, MSC Falcon III and Bentley 1 are expected to sail at afternoon.

A cargo volume of 199,724tonnescomprising 155,094tonnes imports cargo and 44,630tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 2,706 Containers (1,500TEUs Imports and 1,206 TEUs export)during the last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them four ships namely, Siya, Ram, Leonardo B, asl Ixora and Pacific Sarah & another ship Hansa Affrica carrying Palm oil, LPG, Coal Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, SSGC, PIBT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Wednesday, 23rd July 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories