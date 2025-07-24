Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 133,503 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,008 tonnes of import cargo and 50,495 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 83,008 comprised of&41,014 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 41,994 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,495 comprised of 38,874 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 197 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,974 tonnes of Clinker & 4,450 tonnes of Clinker.

As many as, 03 ships namely, X- Press Carina, Xin Pu Dong, & Grace, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, X-Press Salween, Valence, Bay Spirit, Addison, & Mol Presence, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 13ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Ejnan, CMA CGM Zanzibar, Valance and Pop left the port on Wednesday morning and three more ships, AN-61, MSC Falcon III and Bentley 1 are expected to sail at afternoon.

A cargo volume of 199,724tonnescomprising 155,094tonnes imports cargo and 44,630tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 2,706 Containers (1,500TEUs Imports and 1,206 TEUs export)during the last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them four ships namely, Siya, Ram, Leonardo B, asl Ixora and Pacific Sarah & another ship Hansa Affrica carrying Palm oil, LPG, Coal Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, SSGC, PIBT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Wednesday, 23rd July 2025.

