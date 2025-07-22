Security forces kill four more terrorists in Kalat sanitisation operation: ISPR

The security forces have killed four more terrorists during sanitisation operation in Kalat district, a couple of days after they killed as many other terrorists in the same district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a successful intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in Balochistan’s Kalat district on July 19, during which “four terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, were sent to hell”.

After that, a “deliberate sanitisation operation” was conducted in the surrounding areas on July 21, it said, adding “four more terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan were hunted down and successfully neutralised” during this operation.

The ISPR said terrorist hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered.

“Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts by Indian proxies at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it maintained.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to security forces for killing eight terrorists in security operation in Kalat over the past two days.

“We will crush the nefarious designs of terrorists who harm innocent citizens’ lives and property,” said the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz vowed to uproot the enemy of Pakistan’s integrity — Indian-backed terrorists.

“The government and security forces are fully determined to eradicate terrorism from the country,” said the premier.