PITB begins WhizKids summer camp

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board’s incubation wing has kicked off its WhizKids Summer Camp at Arfa Software Technology Park, a two-week programme designed to nurture creativity, digital literacy, and entrepreneurial thinking among children.

According to the PITB, the camp offers free training to children aged 8 to 17, covering a wide range of exciting and educational activities, including coding, graphic design, app development, entrepreneurship, and digital marketing. The programme aims to help participants explore the world of technology and acquire essential digital skills in an engaging, hands-on environment.

Commenting on the summer camp, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “The annual camp is part of our broader vision to expose children to emerging technologies from an early age. By polishing their digital, creative, and entrepreneurial capabilities, we aim to lay the foundation for a brighter and more empowered future generation.”

