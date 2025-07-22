BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
2025-07-22

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 347,585 tonnes of cargo comprising 217,460 tonnes of import cargo and 130,125 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 217,460 comprised of & 135,763 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 49,602 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 32,095 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 130,125 comprised of 57,889 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 910 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 38,621 tonnes of Clinker, 302 tonnes of Mill Scale, 12,950 tonnes of Clinker & 19,453 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 06 ships namely, Seaspan Santos, Cma Cgm Shanghai, Ever Urban, Addison, Hong Li Yuan Yang & X-Press Salween berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, Oocl Jakarta, Wan Hai 626, Wan Hai 316, Hmm Green, One Peace, Ds Rosa, Seaspan Santos, Hong Li Yuan Yang & Joyo 6 sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nineships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Groton, SC Hong Kong, Chemroad Polaris, Apanemo and Nepta left the port on Saturday morning.

A cargo volume of 99,999 tonnes comprising 78,428 tonnes imports cargo and 21,571 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 2,355 Containers (1,086 TEUs Imports and 1,269 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them five ships namely, Megana Prestige, Ejnan, Bentley 1, Pop and Karadeniz-S & another ship Seaspan Santos scheduled to load/offload Cement, Rice, LNG, Palm oil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, PGPCL, LCT, FOTOC, PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday, 21stJuly-2025.

