Markets Print 2025-07-22
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 21, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 21, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.92 11.42
2-Week 10.91 11.41
1-Month 10.86 11.36
3-Month 10.81 11.06
6-Month 10.76 11.01
9-Month 10.71 11.21
1-Year 10.66 11.16
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments