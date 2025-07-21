UK, France and other nations call for an immediate end to war in Gaza

LONDON: Britain and more than 20 other countries called on Monday for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and said the Israeli government’s aid delivery model was “dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity”.

“We, the signatories listed below, come together with a simple, urgent message: the war in Gaza must end now,” the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Italy, Japan, Australia, Canada, Denmark and other countries said in a joint statement.

Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians

“We are prepared to take further action to support an immediate ceasefire and a political pathway to security and peace for Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region.”