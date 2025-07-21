Bilawal condemns murder of couple in Balochistan

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a couple in Balochistan who had married by choice, expressing profound grief and outrage over the incident. A horrifying video of the crime went viral on social media the previous day, further intensifying public shock and sorrow.

He said that those involved in this heinous murder are nothing less than beasts and deserve no mercy. He expressed hope that the perpetrators would be swiftly brought to justice. Highlighting the severity of the crime, he stressed that this is a clear act of gender-based terrorism and should serve as a test case for the Balochistan government.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Islam grants women the right to marry by choice, and the Constitution of Pakistan upholds and guarantees this right.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party has a clear manifesto of zero tolerance for violence and discrimination against women.