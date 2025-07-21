BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Pakistan

Two FBR officers promoted

Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: Two top tax officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have assumed the charge of the post of FBR Member Customs (Policy) and FBR Member Inland Revenue (IR) Operations on promotion from BS-21 to BS-22.

In this regard, the FBR has issued two notifications.

According to the notification, in pursuance of Board’s Notification No.1604-C-I/2025, Wajid Ali, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service on his promotion to BS-22, has relinquished the charge of the post of Member (Customs Policy) (BS-21), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad, on July 18, 2025 and assumed the charge of the post of Member (Customs Policy) (BS-22), FBR, on the same date.

Through another notification, in pursuance of Board’s Notification No. 1427-IR-I/2025, Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service on his promotion to BS-22 has relinquished the charge of the post of Member (IR-Operations) (BS-21), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad w.e.f. July 18, 2025 and assumed the charge of the post of Member (IR-Operations) (BS-22), FBR on the same date.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Inland Revenue

