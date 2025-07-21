Two FBR officers promoted

ISLAMABAD: Two top tax officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have assumed the charge of the post of FBR Member Customs (Policy) and FBR Member Inland Revenue (IR) Operations on promotion from BS-21 to BS-22.

In this regard, the FBR has issued two notifications.

According to the notification, in pursuance of Board’s Notification No.1604-C-I/2025, Wajid Ali, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service on his promotion to BS-22, has relinquished the charge of the post of Member (Customs Policy) (BS-21), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad, on July 18, 2025 and assumed the charge of the post of Member (Customs Policy) (BS-22), FBR, on the same date.

Through another notification, in pursuance of Board’s Notification No. 1427-IR-I/2025, Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service on his promotion to BS-22 has relinquished the charge of the post of Member (IR-Operations) (BS-21), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad w.e.f. July 18, 2025 and assumed the charge of the post of Member (IR-Operations) (BS-22), FBR on the same date.

