Maryam orders launch of innovative projects to promote education

LAHORE “If you study, you will grow,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while directing the authorities concerned to start “School on Wheels”, “Library on Wheels” and “Mobile Library” projects for the promotion of education in the province.

She said: “School on Wheels will provide children in remote and difficult areas with the jewel of education. It will be built in an electric rickshaw; solar panels will be installed on the roof of rickshaw.” Teachers in ‘School on Wheels’ will install folding chairs under an umbrella-like canopy in a street, neighbourhood or town. Books will also be provided to children studying in School on Wheels.

The Chief Minister said: “School on Wheels will also have painting equipment for the interest of young children. Various educational toys will also be kept in ‘School on Wheels’ for the interest of young children.” She gave in-principle approval for the School on Wheels School Education.

The School Education Department will also launch a ‘Library on Wheels’ project for children, which will go to different areas and provide opportunities for children to read books. Through ‘Library on Wheels’, children will also be provided with books other than the curriculum. It will be set up in a minivan decorated with cartoons. ‘Library on Wheels’ can be stationed in any field, ground or open space.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif reiterated: “If you read, you will grow.” She added a mobile library project will also be launched. Chairs and tables will be available for children to sit in the mobile library located inside a latest bus. In addition to Urdu, English and science books, magazines will also be kept in the mobile library.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat gave a detailed briefing about School on Wheels, Library on Wheels and other projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025