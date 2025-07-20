BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Pakistan

Mohsin Naqvi discusses issues of cross-border terrorism, TTP with his Afghan counterpart

  • They also address challenges of drug trafficking, repatriation of Afghans
BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 11:14pm
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets his Afghan counterpart Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a crucial meeting with his Afghan counterpart, Sirajuddin Haqqani, on Saturday, wherein they discussed a range of pressing issues, including enhancing counter-terrorism efforts, preventing cross-border infiltration and the threat posed by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Upon his arrival at the Afghan Ministry of Interior, Naqvi was warmly welcomed by Haqqani. The two ministers engaged in comprehensive discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

The two leaders also addressed the challenges of drug trafficking, illegal movement across the border, and the repatriation of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan.

Afghan FM tells Pakistan’s top diplomat deportations are ‘disappointment’

Both sides emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence and stable, mutual cooperation between the two neighbouring countries. They agreed to enhance coordination to improve border security and eliminate threat of terrorism.

“Terrorist organisations are creating chaos and instability in the region,” said Minister Naqvi, adding that Pakistan and Afghanistan must work together to defeat this menace.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining fraternal and long-term relations with Afghanistan, noting the country’s decades-long hospitality to Afghan refugees. “Our doors remain open for the legal entry of Afghan citizens,” he added.

Pakistan, Afghanistan vow to strengthen security, address cross-border concerns

The meeting was attended by Afghanistan’s Senior Deputy Minister of Interior Ibrahim Sardar, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, and senior officials from both countries’ interior ministries.

Earlier in the day, Minister Naqvi was received at Kabul International Airport by Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari and other senior Afghan officials during his one-day official visit to Kabul .

Naqvi’s visit comes days after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar’s Kabul visit, as Pakistan is striving to deepen strategic and security cooperation with international partners.

During this visit, Dar called on Afghanistan’s Acting Interior Minister Haqqani on Thursday, where the two sides held in-depth discussions on regional security cooperation and border management.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of eliminating security threats in the region and emphasised the need for close cooperation to maintain peace and stability.

Dar stressed the critical importance of addressing all issues of concern, particularly related to security and border management, to unlock the full potential of economic cooperation and regional integration.

