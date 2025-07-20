BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-20

PA Speaker rejects disqualification references

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Saturday rejects disqualification references in its land mark decision.

The Speaker dismissed disqualification references against 26 opposition members. In a detailed six-page written order, the Speaker clarified that the question of disqualifying an elected member cannot arise without a judicial decision. He emphasized that disqualifying a public representative is tantamount to silencing the voice of the people.

In his ruling, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that references should not be used as a tool for political vendetta. He criticized verdicts like the Panama case, stating that such decisions harm democracy and undermine political stability.

He further stressed that differing opinions should be heard rather than suppressed, as criticism and dialogue are fundamental to a democratic system.

The Speaker condemned protest behaviour within the Assembly but clarified that such incidents do not justify a member’s disqualification. He urged political parties to focus on improving the legislative process and playing a constructive role rather than creating obstacles.

On this occasion, the Speaker also proposed the formation of a “Charter of Assemblies,” aimed at strengthening and bringing transparency to the parliamentary system. He advised political parties to prioritize public issues and avoid unnecessary conflicts.

The Speaker’s decision is being hailed in political circles as a balanced and democratic move, expected to reinforce parliamentary traditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan

Comments

200 characters

PA Speaker rejects disqualification references

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

World Bank extends ASPIRE programme by 3 years

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

PoR card holders: Govt decides not to extend stay of Afghan refugees: interior minister

Acrylic Acid SAP: new custom values fixed

Glass lid for cookware: New customs’ values fixed

Senate polls in KP: Members defying party line face expulsion: PTI

Read more stories