PA Speaker rejects disqualification references

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Saturday rejects disqualification references in its land mark decision.

The Speaker dismissed disqualification references against 26 opposition members. In a detailed six-page written order, the Speaker clarified that the question of disqualifying an elected member cannot arise without a judicial decision. He emphasized that disqualifying a public representative is tantamount to silencing the voice of the people.

In his ruling, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that references should not be used as a tool for political vendetta. He criticized verdicts like the Panama case, stating that such decisions harm democracy and undermine political stability.

He further stressed that differing opinions should be heard rather than suppressed, as criticism and dialogue are fundamental to a democratic system.

The Speaker condemned protest behaviour within the Assembly but clarified that such incidents do not justify a member’s disqualification. He urged political parties to focus on improving the legislative process and playing a constructive role rather than creating obstacles.

On this occasion, the Speaker also proposed the formation of a “Charter of Assemblies,” aimed at strengthening and bringing transparency to the parliamentary system. He advised political parties to prioritize public issues and avoid unnecessary conflicts.

The Speaker’s decision is being hailed in political circles as a balanced and democratic move, expected to reinforce parliamentary traditions.

