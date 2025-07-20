Tarar, Naqvi discuss important issues

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest, the overall law and order situation, and the constructive role of the media in national discourse.

During the meeting, both ministers agreed on adopting a coordinated strategy to strengthen the state narrative, maintain public confidence, and counter misinformation on social media platforms.

“The integrity of the country, dignity of national institutions, and social harmony must be protected at all costs. No negative propaganda against these will be tolerated,” said Minister Tarar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025