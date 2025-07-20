G2G framework: Dar chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions.

The Committee considered G2G framework for the outsourcing of management and operations of Islamabad Airport. The committee after detailed discussions directed the Defence Division to re-submit the case for the consideration of the committee after seeking further details.

The Committee also reviewed the railway project aimed at reducing congestion at KPT to facilitate movement of trade cargo. The Committee after thorough deliberations decided that the project should be financed through domestic resources.

