BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-20

Monsoon rains: Minister says officials asked to take all required steps

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has completed preparations to protect the lives and property of the public during the monsoon rains and has cancelled the leave of staff in local government institutions.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has said that deputy commissioners and chairmen of local government institutions have been directed to make arrangements for the immediate drainage of rainwater.

He said that the Sindh government has taken emergency measures to safeguard the lives and property of citizens during the monsoon rains.

He added that deputy commissioners and chairmen of local government institutions have been directed to ensure the immediate drainage of rainwater, particularly in low-lying areas.

He added that the leave of staff in local government institutions has been cancelled, and their 24-hour presence has been made mandatory to ensure immediate action in any emergency situation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has identified 59 dangerous buildings in Karachi’s old city area, of which 10 have been declared national heritage.

He added that the technical committee of the Sindh Building Control Authority, comprising expert structural engineers, is continuously conducting surveys across the city to identify more buildings that may pose a threat to citizens. So far, 41 extremely dangerous buildings have been evacuated and sealed to ensure the safety of human lives.

He said that in view of the expected rains, a rain emergency center has been established at the SBCA, which is operational 24 hours with technical staff on duty. Citizens can contact the SBCA at 99232355 and 99230393 in any emergency or seek assistance through the SBCA website at www.sbca.gos.pk.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is giving top priority to public safety and that no negligence will be tolerated during the monsoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

monsoon rains Sindh Government Sharjeel Inam Memon

Comments

200 characters

Monsoon rains: Minister says officials asked to take all required steps

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

World Bank extends ASPIRE programme by 3 years

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

PoR card holders: Govt decides not to extend stay of Afghan refugees: interior minister

Acrylic Acid SAP: new custom values fixed

Glass lid for cookware: New customs’ values fixed

Senate polls in KP: Members defying party line face expulsion: PTI

Read more stories