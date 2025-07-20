Monsoon rains: Minister says officials asked to take all required steps

KARACHI: The Sindh government has completed preparations to protect the lives and property of the public during the monsoon rains and has cancelled the leave of staff in local government institutions.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has said that deputy commissioners and chairmen of local government institutions have been directed to make arrangements for the immediate drainage of rainwater.

He said that the Sindh government has taken emergency measures to safeguard the lives and property of citizens during the monsoon rains.

He added that deputy commissioners and chairmen of local government institutions have been directed to ensure the immediate drainage of rainwater, particularly in low-lying areas.

He added that the leave of staff in local government institutions has been cancelled, and their 24-hour presence has been made mandatory to ensure immediate action in any emergency situation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has identified 59 dangerous buildings in Karachi’s old city area, of which 10 have been declared national heritage.

He added that the technical committee of the Sindh Building Control Authority, comprising expert structural engineers, is continuously conducting surveys across the city to identify more buildings that may pose a threat to citizens. So far, 41 extremely dangerous buildings have been evacuated and sealed to ensure the safety of human lives.

He said that in view of the expected rains, a rain emergency center has been established at the SBCA, which is operational 24 hours with technical staff on duty. Citizens can contact the SBCA at 99232355 and 99230393 in any emergency or seek assistance through the SBCA website at www.sbca.gos.pk.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is giving top priority to public safety and that no negligence will be tolerated during the monsoon.

