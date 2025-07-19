PM Shehbaz meets young content creator Talha Ahmed

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met and appreciated young digital content creator Talha Ahmed for his talent.

During the meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister lauded Talha for his successful content at the digital platform, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Federal Minister IT Shaza Fatima were also present on this occasion.

In recognition of his talent, the premier awarded him with an honorary shield, besides giving away an electronic tablet.

PM Shehbaz observed that young people, including children, in the country were proving their mettle worldwide and Talha was one of such examples, possessing immense talent.

On the occasion, Talha expressed his gratitude to the PM for appreciation and encouragement.

