PM Shehbaz meets young content creator Talha Ahmed

  • Premier awards Talha with honorary shield, besides giving away electronic tablet
BR Web Desk Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 06:40pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets content creator Talha Ahmad in Islamabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met and appreciated young digital content creator Talha Ahmed for his talent.

During the meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister lauded Talha for his successful content at the digital platform, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Federal Minister IT Shaza Fatima were also present on this occasion.

Photo: Facebook/@GovtofPakistan
Photo: Facebook/@GovtofPakistan

In recognition of his talent, the premier awarded him with an honorary shield, besides giving away an electronic tablet.

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Uzbekistan

PM Shehbaz observed that young people, including children, in the country were proving their mettle worldwide and Talha was one of such examples, possessing immense talent.

Photo: Facebook/@GovtofPakistan
Photo: Facebook/@GovtofPakistan

On the occasion, Talha expressed his gratitude to the PM for appreciation and encouragement.

Photo: Facebook/@GovtofPakistan
Photo: Facebook/@GovtofPakistan

Photo: Facebook/@GovtofPakistan
Photo: Facebook/@GovtofPakistan

