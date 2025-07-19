PAF aircraft win ‘Concours d’Elegance’, ‘Spirit of the Meet’ awards in UK

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft have won global awards at the world-renowned air show the Royal International Air Tattoo Show 2025 held in the United Kingdom.

The PAF’s C-130 grabbed first position at the show as it was awarded the Concours d’Elegance award, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Pakistani JF-17C Block III aircraft, who taught the Indian Air Force a lesson during Marka-e-Haq, clinched the ‘Spirit of the Meet’ Trophy.

These awards have been given in recognition of the aircraft’s excellent flying and technical skills.

The JF-17C Block III aircraft travelled from Pakistan to the United Kingdom through continuous, non-stop air-to-air refuelling. The fighter jet represents Pakistan’s advanced defence technology. This global success has made Pakistan’s aviation sector proud.

The achievement, at a prestigious air show like the Royal International Air Tattoo, is proof of the recognition of the capabilities of the PAF.