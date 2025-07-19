BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Pakistan

PAF aircraft win 'Concours d'Elegance', 'Spirit of the Meet' awards in UK

  • Awards have been given in recognition of aircraft's flying, technical skills
BR Web Desk Published 19 Jul, 2025 04:33pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan/File
Photo: Radio Pakistan/File

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft have won global awards at the world-renowned air show the Royal International Air Tattoo Show 2025 held in the United Kingdom.

The PAF’s C-130 grabbed first position at the show as it was awarded the Concours d’Elegance award, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Pakistani JF-17C Block III aircraft, who taught the Indian Air Force a lesson during Marka-e-Haq, clinched the ‘Spirit of the Meet’ Trophy.

These awards have been given in recognition of the aircraft’s excellent flying and technical skills.

Pakistan Army wins gold in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

The JF-17C Block III aircraft travelled from Pakistan to the United Kingdom through continuous, non-stop air-to-air refuelling. The fighter jet represents Pakistan’s advanced defence technology. This global success has made Pakistan’s aviation sector proud.

The achievement, at a prestigious air show like the Royal International Air Tattoo, is proof of the recognition of the capabilities of the PAF.

