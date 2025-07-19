BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
Swift response during rains helps save hundreds of lives: Azma

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Azma Bokhari has said that recent extraordinary rainfall caused flash floods across multiple districts in Punjab.

However, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial government, district administrations, and all relevant agencies launched a swift and well-coordinated emergency response, successfully saving hundreds of precious lives.

She highlighted that the most severely affected regions included Chakwal, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi, where record-breaking rainfall was observed. Following urgent directives from the Chief Minister, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and district administrations swiftly mobilised to initiate rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

According to Azma Bokhari 1,000 residents in the Potohar region were relocated to safe zones, while 298 were rescued in Jhelum, and 209 in Chakwal. In Rawalpindi alone, 450 individuals were saved, and Pakistan Army troops rescued 64 people in Jhelum, operating under extremely challenging conditions.

Azma Bokhari praised the heroic efforts of the Pakistan Army, stating that their fearless and selfless actions pulled dozens of citizens back from the brink of death, and their contribution is highly commendable.

She further noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally supervised the rescue and relief efforts, staying informed of the situation in real time. Azma emphasised that the Chief Minister’s leadership and timely decisions reflect the Punjab Government’s deep commitment to public welfare.

She said that the protection of citizens’ lives and property is Maryam Nawaz’s top priority and the government’s prompt and effective response to this crisis is proof of that resolve.”

