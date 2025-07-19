Briefing given to CM Maryam: Monsoon rains: at least 108 killed, 388 injured

LAHORE: As many as 108 precious human lives were lost in Punjab during the monsoon out of which 80 people died due to collapse of walls, roofs, etc while 10 people lost their lives due to electrocution. Five people lost their lives due to lightning while13 people were drowned due to careless bathing in canals. About 388 citizens were injured due to collapse of roofs and walls in Punjab, while 8 people were affected by electrocution.

This was revealed in a briefing given to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif who reached PDMA Headquarters.

The CM was briefed for three hours on the situation of rains and floods in Punjab. She was apprised about the pre-emptive measures being taken to cope up with the hazards of monsoon spell. She visited the central control room of PDMA. A briefing was given on the Flood Forecast Division, International Weather Portal, Simulation Model, Early Warning System.

The Chief Minister observed the working of the central control room and interacted with the representatives of various departments working in the control room.

DG PDMA also apprised about the situation of rivers, dams and barrages in Punjab. DG Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia gave a detailed briefing to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

It was informed in the briefing that 1063 people were rescued by taking immediate action during the torrential rains and flash floods. People trapped in the rainwater in Jhelum and Chakwal were rescued in 23 minutes. On receiving a tip-off, NDMA was contacted and an army helicopter was called. The victims were shifted to safe places for an average of 15 minutes.

“No one died during the rains due to negligence of any person or government institutions. Six people stranded in a flood torrent in Rawalpindi district were rescued by a helicopter. The district administration and Rescue 1122 rescued 450 people in Rawalpindi district. 27 people were rescued by a helicopter in Chakwal district,” the CM was briefed.

The briefing further informed that Rescue 1122 saved the lives of 182 people in Chakwal district. 160 people were rescued by a helicopter in Jhelum district. In Jhelum district, Rescue 1122 took timely action and rescued 174 people and Pak Army rescued 64 people. The second major spell of rains in Punjab is likely to start from July 21. The PDMA control room has made it possible to contact every house in different areas of 20 districts of Punjab. During July, August and September, Punjab is expected to receive 25 percent excess rain in general and 40 to 60 percent in 16 districts. The situation of the river in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur is normal.

It was further informed in the briefing that as soon as the information was received that the people were going home in the rainwater, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner went there late at night and monitored the relief operations. 200 life jackets, 100 life rings and 10 boats are available to protect the flood affected citizens. Due to desalting, water was drained from the low-lying areas of Rawalpindi in a few hours.

The Irrigation Department, WASA, Municipal Committee and Corporation have desalted 22522 kilometers of rivers and canals across Punjab. Special attention was given to eliminating encroachments in the path of rivers and flood waters across Punjab. 11463 life jackets, 3386 tents, 4450 life rings and 1761 boats have been provided from the warehouses of PDMA to deal with any emergency situation.

The briefing further informed that mock exercises, dewatering sets and other equipment were checked in succession before the arrival of monsoon. Every safety embankment was completely inspected across Punjab. 18 relief camps were established in Jhelum, food packets and other essential items were delivered to flood affectees.

The Chief Minister monitored a special drone to deliver life jackets to the people trapped in rainwater. She appreciated the performance of DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia and the whole team. She commended the district administration, Rescue 1122, police and other relevant institutions. She also expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for assisting in the rescue and relief operations in Punjab.

