Pakistan

Mohsin Naqvi admonishes lack of coordination among interior ministry’s institutions

  • Interior minister asks all departments to submit proposals suggesting changes
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 01:55pm

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed all departments under the Ministry of Interior to improve coordination for better service delivery and performance.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the minister said there is a serious lack of coordination among the ministry’s subordinate institutions, which must be addressed on an emergency basis.

He asked all departments to submit proposals within three days suggesting changes to rules and other necessary recommendations.

A comprehensive plan is to be finalised and presented by the federal secretary of the interior.

Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Naqvi emphasised the need for teamwork and stronger cooperation between departments. “We need to fully benefit from each other’s strengths to improve institutional performance,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, senior ministry officials, and heads of various departments including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), NADRA, Islamabad Police, Passport and Immigration, Cyber Crime Investigation, and others.

The minister said that better coordination will ultimately benefit the public and ensure more efficient service delivery.

