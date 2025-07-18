BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction over training of 300 agriculture graduates in China

BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 12:07pm
Photo: X/@CMShehbaz
Photo: X/@CMShehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed heartfelt satisfaction over the successful completion of hands-on training by the first batch of around 300 Pakistani agriculture graduates in China in important areas of water saving irrigation, seed production, animal husbandry, agriculture production and prevention of post-harvest losses.

In a post on his X handle, he expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership, the Shaanxi government, and the two universities, while also appreciating the efforts of Ministry of National Food Security, HEC, and the Embassy in Beijing.

Shehbaz said this batch is part of the training programme for 1000 Pakistani agriculture graduates, which he had announced during his visit to China in June last year.

During his visit to China in June 2024, PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior ministers of the cabinet. Besides Beijing, he visited the cities of Xi’an and Shenzhen as well.

The prime minister met President Xi Jinping and held delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang. He also held meetings with Chairman Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji and heads of key government departments.

An important aspect of the prime minister’s visit was meetings with corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, ICT, and emerging technologies. In Shenzhen, he addressed the China- Pakistan Business Forum with leading businesspersons, entrepreneurs, and investors from both countries. He also visited Economic and Agricultural Zones in China.

