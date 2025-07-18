Fire at Iraq mall kills 69

BAGHDAD: A massive fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city in southern Iraq has left at least 69 people dead and 11 others missing, the city’s health authorities and two police sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters’ footage of the aftermath of the overnight fire showed the blackened exterior of “Corniche Hypermarket” building, with rescue teams and security forces still at the site.

Videos verified by Reuters showed firefighters spraying water on the blazing building overnight and people climbing from the roof with the help of rescue teams.

“We have more bodies that have not been recovered still under fire debris,” city official Ali al-Mayahi told Reuters.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but an initial police report suggested that the fire had first erupted on the floor where perfumes and cosmetics are sold.

“Raging fires trapped many people inside the mall, and everyone was desperately trying to find a way out,” said Ali Al-Zargani, whose house is next to the market building and who entered the premises after the fire had subsided.