BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,139 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 40,135 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 138,666 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 42,353 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-07-18

Fire at Iraq mall kills 69

Reuters Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 06:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BAGHDAD: A massive fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city in southern Iraq has left at least 69 people dead and 11 others missing, the city’s health authorities and two police sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters’ footage of the aftermath of the overnight fire showed the blackened exterior of “Corniche Hypermarket” building, with rescue teams and security forces still at the site.

Videos verified by Reuters showed firefighters spraying water on the blazing building overnight and people climbing from the roof with the help of rescue teams.

“We have more bodies that have not been recovered still under fire debris,” city official Ali al-Mayahi told Reuters.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but an initial police report suggested that the fire had first erupted on the floor where perfumes and cosmetics are sold.

“Raging fires trapped many people inside the mall, and everyone was desperately trying to find a way out,” said Ali Al-Zargani, whose house is next to the market building and who entered the premises after the fire had subsided.

iRAQ Iraq mall Iraq mall fire Corniche Hypermarket

Comments

200 characters

Fire at Iraq mall kills 69

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories