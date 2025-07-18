BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,139 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 40,135 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 138,666 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 42,353 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

PTI slams ‘inhuman’ treatment of IK, Bushra

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday blasted authorities over what it described as the inhumane and unlawful treatment of its jailed founding chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other senior party leaders, saying they are being subjected to cruel treatment on politically motivated and fabricated charges.

Speaking at a presser after a meeting of the party parliamentary panel, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram described the treatment of Imran Khan, the former prime minister, as “nothing short of political revenge” and warned that the country was on the brink of a constitutional and humanitarian meltdown.

“Imran Khan, Pakistan’s most popular leader, is being treated worse than a convicted criminal,” Akram said. “He is locked in a death cell, cut off from the outside world for 22 hours a day, and denied even basic human rights.”

He alleged that Khan has been stripped of all communication – no newspapers, no TV, no books. Even legal access, he claimed, has been blocked in over 200 cases, many of which PTI insists are politically driven and baseless.

“His lawyers can’t meet him. His family is kept away. Even court orders are being ignored with impunity,” he said. “This is not detention; it is punishment for daring to challenge the status quo.” Akram accused jail authorities of repeatedly violating court orders, including high courts allowing Khan to meet six designated individuals. Bushra Bibi, he said, has been denied visits with her family, and Khan’s sisters have limited access.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Sheikh Waqas Akram

Comments

200 characters

PTI slams ‘inhuman’ treatment of IK, Bushra

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories