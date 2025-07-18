PTI slams ‘inhuman’ treatment of IK, Bushra

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday blasted authorities over what it described as the inhumane and unlawful treatment of its jailed founding chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other senior party leaders, saying they are being subjected to cruel treatment on politically motivated and fabricated charges.

Speaking at a presser after a meeting of the party parliamentary panel, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram described the treatment of Imran Khan, the former prime minister, as “nothing short of political revenge” and warned that the country was on the brink of a constitutional and humanitarian meltdown.

“Imran Khan, Pakistan’s most popular leader, is being treated worse than a convicted criminal,” Akram said. “He is locked in a death cell, cut off from the outside world for 22 hours a day, and denied even basic human rights.”

He alleged that Khan has been stripped of all communication – no newspapers, no TV, no books. Even legal access, he claimed, has been blocked in over 200 cases, many of which PTI insists are politically driven and baseless.

“His lawyers can’t meet him. His family is kept away. Even court orders are being ignored with impunity,” he said. “This is not detention; it is punishment for daring to challenge the status quo.” Akram accused jail authorities of repeatedly violating court orders, including high courts allowing Khan to meet six designated individuals. Bushra Bibi, he said, has been denied visits with her family, and Khan’s sisters have limited access.

