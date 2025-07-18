CM’s message on ‘World Day for International Justice’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that where justice is not served, darkness of oppression engulfs the entire society.

“If there is no justice, development and prosperity remain an unfulfilled dream,” the CM said, in her message on World Day for International Justice.

She said, “Justice is such a ray of hope which brightens the hopes and aspirations of the aggrieved without which the destiny of a nation can never be illuminated and aspirations of the people can never be fulfilled. Where there is injustice, distrust, hatred, sedition and chaos prevail.”

She highlighted, “Injustice not only affects the individual but sedition weakens the roots of the entire society.” She vowed, “Giving foremost priority to justice and equality in Punjab is my firm resolve. Institutions like PERA are being established to eliminate injustice.”

She outlined, “The main aim of formulating the policies of the Punjab government is to provide equal rights and justice to every individual without any discrimination. It is our prime responsibility and our firm pledge to uphold justice across the board. The light of justice can illuminate the life of every individual in a civilized society.”

