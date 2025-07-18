BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

APNS condemns attack on Daily Ibrat’s office

Press Release Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 07:59am

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society strongly flays attempts to threaten media by acts of cowardly attack on the Karachi office of Daily Ibrat stated a press release of All Pakistan Newspapers Society.

The APNS noted with grave concern that some miscreants attacked the office of Daily Ibrat in Karachi.

Sarmad Ali, President and Muhammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General, APNS have stated that the APNS strongly condemns the acts of violence as an attempt to suppress the media by force and termed the incident as brutal attack on freedom of expression and the peoples ‘right to know’. The task of media is to disseminate the news and report the events without fear of repression which will be performed despite all efforts to browbeat the media.

The APNS calls upon the civil society, human right organizations and democratic forces across the country to strongly condemn the acts of violence against the media. The APNS also urges upon to the Government of Sindh to provide complete security and protection to media establishments and media persons and take action against the culprits who resorted to strangulate the media.

