FO hails removal of Pakistan from UK Air Safety List

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Thursday, warmly welcomed the decision by the UK Air Safety Committee to remove its airline carriers from the United Kingdom Air Safety List, thereby, allowing the resumption of commercial flights to Britain after a five-year hiatus.

“This landmark decision is an affirmation of Pakistan’s sustained diplomatic and technical efforts over the past years. We have demonstrated our firm commitment to meeting and upholding the highest international safety standards,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement here.

