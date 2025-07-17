BML 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
Pakistan

PAF fleet arrives in UK for Royal International Air Tattoo 2025

  • Contingent comprises state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter aircraft and the C-130 Hercules
BR Web Desk Published 17 Jul, 2025 10:55am

Contingent of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) comprising state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter aircraft and the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft landed at the Royal Air Force Base Fairford, United Kingdom, to participate in the prestigious Royal International Air Tattoo – 2025 (RIAT).

In a press release today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that PAF’s participation in RIAT, one of the world’s largest military airshows, underscores Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to showcasing “its professional excellence, operational capability and the indigenous strength of its aviation industry”.

Adding to the operational significance of this international deployment, Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighters executed successful Air-to-Air Refuelling operations enroute to United Kingdom with the support of a PAF IL-78 aerial refuelling tanker.

The ISPR said that the intricate refuelling operation demonstrated PAF’s long-range operational capabilities and the proficiency of its air and ground crew in conducting extended operations beyond national borders.

“JF-17 Block-III is an EASA Radar and Long Range BVR equipped 4.5 generation multi-role fighter aircraft which is capable of undertaking wide variety of combat missions bolstering airpower application in the face of contemporary challenges thereby strengthening national security.

There is a palpable sense of enthusiasm across the United Kingdom following the recent Pakistan India conflict, as aviation enthusiasts and defence observers were eagerly looking forward to the arrival of the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III,“ the statement said.

The aircraft’s combat-proven capabilities and operational excellence have garnered significant global attention, making its appearance at RIAT a highly anticipated highlight in the aerospace and defence community, added the military’s media wing.

In line with RIAT’s annual tradition of themed artistic displays, PAF C-130 Hercules has been adorned with an exclusive livery inspired by this year’s theme, “Eyes in the Skies.”

The participation of PAF’s advanced fighter aircraft and artistically painted C-130 Hercules in RIAT-2025 “is aimed at fostering mutual understanding, sharing aviation experiences and enhancing PAF’s image as a modern, technologically advanced air force contributing to global peace and security”.

