Senate: PTI veteran workers not happy with ticket allocation?

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising twist ahead of the forthcoming Senate elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday sparked outrage among its most loyal supporters by overlooking veteran party workers in favour of controversial wildcard candidates.

Despite steadfastly backing their party founder through thick and thin, the party’s die-hard loyalists have found themselves sidelined once again.

Instead, Mishal Yusufzai, who was previously removed from her role as adviser on social welfare to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, has been chosen to contest the Senate seat vacated by Dr Sania Nishtar.

With 13 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at stake this July, all eyes are on PTI’s ticket distribution. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled voting for 12 seats on 21 July, with the final seat’s vote due on 31 July.

Sources claimed the final decision came directly from the PTI founder during a high-level meeting with the KP Chief Minister’s adviser on information, Barrister Saif. The KP budget was reportedly also a key topic of discussion.

They said in addition to Yusufzai, the approved Senate candidates include PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Afridi, and Pir Noorul Haq Qadri. Azam Swati has been nominated for the technocrat seat, while Robina Naz will contest on the women’s reserved seat, said sources.

The allocation of Senate tickets has ignited a firestorm within PTI ranks. Loyal cadres, who have campaigned tirelessly for years, are fuming at what they see as blatant favouritism. “It’s disheartening to see those who bled for the party pushed aside in favour of political manoeuvring,” said one insider.

Whispers also suggest that some familiar names like Faisal Javed and Mirza Afridi only emerged once the pressure eased – raising serious questions about PTI’s so-called meritocracy.

According to a PTI loyalist, “These repeat picks show PTI is no different from the old guard, where loyalty is sidelined and politics plays favourites.”

Political analysts suggest that these decisions may signal deeper factional divides within PTI, raising questions about the party’s unity as it heads into a crucial electoral test.

